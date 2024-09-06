Lando Norris urged to “learn these little things” to become “worthy world champion”

"These are things that we’ve said if Lando is going to be a worthy world champion he’s got to learn these little things."

Lando Norris at Monza
Lando Norris at Monza

Legendary F1 team owner Eddie Jordan has told Lando Norris that he needs to “learn these little things” after he was “out-foxed” by McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri on the opening lap at Monza.

Despite starting from pole position yet again, Norris lost the lead into Turn 4 on Lap 1 of the Italian Grand Prix.

Piastri pulled off a daring overtake into Turn 4, around the outside of his teammate.

The move led to widespread discussion about McLaren’s tactics amid the “papaya tactics” radio messages.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan hailed Piastri for his manoeuvre on Lap 1.

He also suggested Norris needs to learn from Piastri if he’s going to become world champion.

“Oscar did a perfect job, moved to the left and blocked the move from Ferrari or anyone else,” Jordan explained. “I think the team forgot the second corner [Turn 4]. Oscar, for me, it was just a magic overtake because no one was expecting it. That’s the difference.

“It was so clinical, so cool, so clean. He made it through. These are things that we’ve said if Lando is going to be a worthy world champion he’s got to learn these little things. He came up against Max before, he’s learned before and his speed is amazing now. He learned something from Monza.

“He will always remember Monza as his teammate out-foxed him. In my book, Oscar was magic.”

Podcast co-host and former F1 driver David Coulthard added: “I agree with that. To overtake around the outside, it’s a one-way street.

“It’s not something that’s easy and to do that at the beginning of the race, it showed commitment and was world class.”

McLaren sit just eight points behind Red Bull in the 2024 F1 constructors’ championship following the Italian GP.

In terms of the drivers’, Norris reduced Max Verstappen’s lead to 62 points with eight rounds to go after Monza.

