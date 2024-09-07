Aston Martin F1 to sell stake to create £1.5bn valuation as Adrian Newey arrives

The Aston Martin F1 team will sell a stake to two major investment funds, Sky News report.

It will result in the F1 team being valued between £1.5bn and £2bn.

HPS Investment Partners (which managed roughly £87.6bn of assets) and Accel (a Silicon Valley giant) will invest hundreds of millions of pounds into Aston Martin F1’s holding company, Sky News report.

Between 20% and 25% of AMR GP Holdings Limited would be acquired, a source told Sky News.

Lawrence Stroll is the billionaire owner of the Aston Martin F1 team.

Last year, Stroll sold a minority stake which valued his team at £1bn, the Financial Times reported.

Stroll will remain the majority shareholder even after this latest transaction.

The highly-ambitious team, who have a new Silverstone HQ and will link up with Honda as an engine partner in 2026, are also set to announce the arrival of Adrian Newey.

F1’s greatest-ever car designer will be announced as Aston Martin’s newest recruit in the coming days, the BBC report.