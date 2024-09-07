Clearest indication yet that Adrian Newey will sign for Aston Martin

Adrian Newey will sign for Aston Martin, a source from the F1 team told the BBC.

It is the clearest sign yet that the future of the genius car designer has been agreed.

The Aston Martin source told the BBC that Newey had committed to a five-year deal with the team.

The confirmation is set to be announced on Tuesday at Aston Martin's Silverstone HQ, the report states.

An Aston Martin statement to Crash.net this week read: "Adrian has been linked to many teams and would be an asset to any team, but we don't have anything to announce."

But that is set to change.

Aston Martin have seemingly won the battle to recruit the most coveted individual in F1, beating competition from Ferrari, Williams and Alpine.

Newey created a chase for his signature by announcing he would exit his role as Red Bull chief technical officer.

He has been the brains behind the cars that enabled Sebastian Vettel's and Max Verstappen's eras of dominance.

But Newey will leave Red Bull early next year and can start a new job in time to influence his new employer's 2026 car.

He will join a big-name team at Aston Martin that will include Dan Fallows, Enrico Cardile and Andy Cowell.

And it means Newey will finally work together with Fernando Alonso.