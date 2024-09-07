Clearest indication yet that Adrian Newey will sign for Aston Martin

Fresh information suggests Adrian Newey news will be announced within days

Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey

Adrian Newey will sign for Aston Martin, a source from the F1 team told the BBC.

It is the clearest sign yet that the future of the genius car designer has been agreed.

The Aston Martin source told the BBC that Newey had committed to a five-year deal with the team.

The confirmation is set to be announced on Tuesday at Aston Martin's Silverstone HQ, the report states.

An Aston Martin statement to Crash.net this week read: "Adrian has been linked to many teams and would be an asset to any team, but we don't have anything to announce."

But that is set to change.

Aston Martin have seemingly won the battle to recruit the most coveted individual in F1, beating competition from Ferrari, Williams and Alpine.

Newey created a chase for his signature by announcing he would exit his role as Red Bull chief technical officer.

He has been the brains behind the cars that enabled Sebastian Vettel's and Max Verstappen's eras of dominance.

But Newey will leave Red Bull early next year and can start a new job in time to influence his new employer's 2026 car.

He will join a big-name team at Aston Martin that will include Dan Fallows, Enrico Cardile and Andy Cowell.

And it means Newey will finally work together with Fernando Alonso.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Jack Miller: 'Marc passed me when my bike got lost' in Misano MotoGP Sprint
Jack Miller, Marc Marquez, 2024 San Marino MotoGP Sprint
Jack Miller, Marc Marquez, 2024 San Marino MotoGP Sprint
WSBK
News
2h ago
Strategy the key to Alvaro Bautista’s French WorldSBK podium recovery
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
2h ago
Danilo Petrucci “felt like I’m going to Paris” in “long” French WorldSBK Race 1
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Franco Morbidelli did “a real sprint race” to end MotoGP podium drought at Misano
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Ducati, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Ducati, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Fresh Red Bull headache as claims emerge that Max Verstappen wants out
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Marc Marquez: “We destroyed our weekend with the qualifying crash”
Marc Marquez, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Jorge Martin on his “incredible” Misano MotoGP launch: “The others hadn’t started yet”
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, San Marino MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, San Marino MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
3h ago
Michael van der Mark “made the wrong decision” on route to French WorldSBK Race 1 win
Michael van der Mark, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
Michael van der Mark, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Marc Marquez overtakes analysed after passing Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez