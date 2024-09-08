Gianpiero Lambiase rejects McLaren interest and ignores Lewis Hamilton link-up

Interest from two F1 rivals rebuffed by Max Verstappen's race engineer

Gianpiero Lambiase
Gianpiero Lambiase

Max Verstappen’s race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase has rebuffed interest from McLaren and Ferrari, we understand.

McLaren made an offer to recruit Lambiase which he rejected, according to our sources.

More recently, Italian media reported that Ferrari tried to tempt Lambiase to Maranello.

Moving to Ferrari might have resulted in Lambiase becoming Lewis Hamilton’s race engineer in 2025.

But Lambiase has ignored both options and remains fully committed to Red Bull.

He has been in Verstappen’s ear for the mighty Dutchman’s entire time at Red Bull since 2015.

Lambiase previously worked at Jordan/Midland/Force India but has become a vital cog in the dominant Red Bull era, and plans to stay and help them back on course.

Lambiase is the head of race engineering at Red Bull.

Red Bull have lost some significant figures recently.

Jonathan Wheatley will leave his job as sporting director to become Audi team principal, while car design genius Adrian Newey is also notably exiting.

Rob Marshall previously joined McLaren, whose CEO Zak Brown cheekily claimed he was receiving multiple CVs from Red Bull staff.

But Red Bull have clung onto many important people, too, including Lambiase.

Engineers Paul Monaghan and Ben Waterhouse, head of aerodynamics Enrico Balbo and technical director Pierre Wache have all penned new contracts.

Lambiase will remain in their ranks, sticking with Verstappen rather than being tempted to work alongside Hamilton in his upcoming Ferrari era.

