Revealed: Adrian Newey’s Aston Martin salary bigger than 18 F1 drivers’

The salary that Aston Martin will reportedly pay Adrian Newey could be more than 18 F1 drivers are paid.

The outgoing Red Bull chief technology officer is hot property, but Aston Martin have won the battle to recruit him, the BBC report.

Newey will be paid £30m per year, including add-ons and bonuses, on a five-year deal with Aston Martin, according to the BBC.

That means only Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen definitely earn more than him.

Hamilton will be paid £43m per year at Ferrari from 2025, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Verstappen remains on a Red Bull contract which, last year, Forbes estimated was worth £34m per year.

The other 18 drivers - including Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll - are likely to earn less than the car design genius Newey.

Two-time F1 champion Alonso - who will form a dream combo with Newey from 2025 - signed a new Aston Martin contract this season, meaning his latest remuneration is unknown.

But Forbes estimated Alonso pocketed £18m from his first season with Aston Martin.

The list of F1 driver salaries is put into perspective by the huge sum afforded to Newey.

His insight is regarded as crucial in the technology war in the background of Formula 1.

From 2026 the new F1 regulations will begin and whoever develops the best engine could be set for a period of dominance.

Newey will have time to oversee the direction of Aston Martin’s car, so could be a vital cog in their bid to conquer F1.