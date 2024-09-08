Adrian Newey completes slick overtake - but later aquaplanes - at Goodwood

Adrian Newey was behind the wheel in very wet conditions

Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey

Adrian Newey distracted himself from speculation about his future by returning to the race track this weekend.

Newey was driving at the 2024 Goodwood Revival where he showed off some of his racecraft in terrible conditions.

Driving a Ford GT40, he completed a perfect overtake and showed real speed down the straight.

But, later, the wet conditions caused Newey to aquaplane into the gravel trap.

He was competing in two races, the Whitsun Trophy (in a Ford GT40) and the Royal Automobile Club TT Celebration (driving a 1963 Jaguar E-type lightweight).

Newey’s skills behind the wheel will soon be overshadowed by his genius at designing F1 cars.

His future is set to be resolved in the coming days.

Newey will be unveiled at Aston Martin this week, at the team’s Silverstone HQ, the BBC report.

The outgoing Red Bull chief technical officer has selected Aston Martin as his new F1 project, rather than Ferrari, Williams or Alpine.

His signature is a hugely significant moment for the next era of Formula 1.

