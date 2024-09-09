The top 10 highest-paid F1 drivers of 2024

Here are the top 10 biggest earners on the 2024 Formula 1 grid

Verstappen, Hamilton, Norris
Verstappen, Hamilton, Norris

Here are the top 10 reported salaries of the 2024 F1 drivers.

  1. Max Verstappen - $55m
  2. Lewis Hamilton - $45m
  3. Charles Leclerc - $34m
  4. Lando Norris - $20m
  5. George Russell - $18m
  6. Fernando Alonso - $18m
  7. Sergio Perez - $14m
  8. Carlos Sainz - $12m
  9. Valtteri Bottas - $10m
  10. Daniel Ricciardo - $7m

Figures reported by sports-business platform Spotrac.

F1 salaries, paid by the teams, will not factor in other income earned off-track.

Lewis Hamilton banked an extra $12m in the period May 1, 2023, to May 1, 2024 from estimated sponsorship deals, appearance fees, memorabilia and licensing, according to Forbes.

Max Verstappen only earned an extra $5m in the same time-frame, Forbes added.

Verstappen was the 17th highest-earning athlete of 2024, and Hamilton was 21st, the same report claimed.

Hamilton's annual income will increase further next year when he joins Ferrari.

Ferrari will pay Hamilton £43m per season, Gazzetta reported.

All F1 drivers can earn more money via bonuses for race wins, performances, and championships.

F1 driver salaries are exempt from the F1 cost cap. The two drivers and three highest-paid members of staff do not count under the annual budget. They instead are factored into annual spending limits.

