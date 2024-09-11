Adrian Newey “can’t see” Sebastian Vettel making F1 return amid Audi rumours

Adrian Newey doesn't see Sebastian Vettel returning to F1 next year.

Sebastian Vettel and Adrian Newey
Sebastian Vettel and Adrian Newey

Adrian Newey “can’t see” Sebastian Vettel coming out of retirement to race in F1 again.

Vettel called time on his F1 career at the end of 2022 following three uncompetitive seasons.

The German has since been rumoured with a return, with strenuous links to Mercedes and Red Bull at times.

More recently, Vettel has been rumoured to be in contention to join Audi, with Sauber still undecided on which driver will partner Nico Hulkenberg in 2025.

Audi boss Mattia Binotto addressed the talk around Vettel recently in an interview with Sky Germany.

Binotto said: “Vettel? Knowing him, you appreciate his greatness as a person even before as a driver.”

Speaking on the High Performance podcast, Newey was asked about the drivers he’s worked with previously.

When talking about Vettel he said: “Sebastian, he rang up the other day. He’s travelling through Norway with his motorhome.”

Podcast host Jake Humphrey mentioned the rumours about a possible F1 return.

Newey responded: “I can’t see that. He’s enjoying his life. He’s moved on and doing different things. Fair play to him.”

What has Vettel said previously?

Vettel spoke about returning to F1 in April when he was linked with a possible return to Mercedes alongside George Russell.

Mercedes ultimately opted for Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

“I think it depends on the package,” Vettel said to Sky Sports in April when asked about racing in F1 again.

"I retired from Formula 1 not to come back, but I also did say that you never know. So I think it still stands.

"Obviously, there's things that I miss, which is mostly the competition. And things that I don't miss, so that hasn't changed.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4m ago
Aleix Espargaro “never competitive” in “frustrating” Misano MotoGP round
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Factory Racing, San Marino MotoGP 2024
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Factory Racing, San Marino MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
Feature
42m ago
Behind the scenes: Adrian Newey’s reveal at Aston Martin’s stunning £200m F1 factory
© Jack Threlfall
© Jack Threlfall
F1
News
1h ago
Jeremy Clarkson tips Aston Martin to be “force to be reckoned with” after Adrian Newey signing
Adrian Newey and Jeremy Clarkson
Adrian Newey and Jeremy Clarkson
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Preicanos Moto2 parts ways with Bo Bendsneyder, critical of behaviour
Bo Bendsneyder, Preicanos Racing, SAG, Aragon Moto2 [Gold & Goose]
Bo Bendsneyder, Preicanos Racing, SAG, Aragon Moto2 [Gold & Goose]
BSB
News
1h ago
Form man Kyle Ryde eyes another Showdown rout as he eyes BSB title
Kyle Ryde, OMG GRILLA Racing, Yamaha R1, 2024 BSB, Cadwell Park [credit: Ian Hopgood]
Kyle Ryde, OMG GRILLA Racing, Yamaha R1, 2024 BSB, Cadwell Park [credit:…

More News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Liberty Media confirms Lewis Hamilton interest in buying a MotoGP team
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 team, 2024 Italian GP
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 team, 2024 Italian GP
© XPB Images
F1
News
2h ago
Adrian Newey “can’t see” Sebastian Vettel making F1 return amid Audi rumours
Sebastian Vettel and Adrian Newey
Sebastian Vettel and Adrian Newey
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Is Andrea Dovizioso considering full-time MotoGP test role with Yamaha?
Andrea Dovizioso MotoGP 2022
Andrea Dovizioso MotoGP 2022
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
2025 Moto2 Rider Line-Up: How is the intermediate class shaping up?
Start of the 2024 San Marino Moto2 round [Gold & Goose]
Start of the 2024 San Marino Moto2 round [Gold & Goose]
Moto2
News
4h ago
Aspar completes spicy 2025 Moto2 line-up with Dani Holgado
Dani Holgado, Tech3 GASGAS, Moto3 San Marino 2024
Dani Holgado, Tech3 GASGAS, Moto3 San Marino 2024
© Gold and Goose