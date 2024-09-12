Aston Martin tease Max Verstappen interest: ‘The door is always open’

Aston Martin's Mike Krack responds to speculation linking the team to Max Verstappen.

Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso
Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack says the ‘door is always open’ for Max Verstappen amid speculation they will make a move for the Red Bull F1 driver following the signing of Adrian Newey.

On Tuesday, Aston Martin unveiled Newey as the head of their technical team from 2025.

Given Newey’s links to Verstappen at Red Bull, and Aston Martin teaming up with Honda from 2026, speculation about a move from Lawrence Stroll for the three-time world champion is already rife.

Speaking on Thursday at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Krack was asked about the prospect of signing Verstappen.

He said: “The door for Max Verstappen is always open, for everything.”

It’s likely Aston Martin won’t be able to sign Verstappen until 2027, with Fernando Alonso locked in until the end of 2026.

Lance Stroll’s future is secure given his father, Lawrence, owns the team.

Krack feels the signing of Newey will have an immediate impact.

“It will make a difference for everybody starting with the staff,” he explained. “When you manage to appoint Adrian Newey, it’s first of all, it’s a proof that the project is credible.

“That the whole vision of Lawrence is not only words but action. That we can take confidence as a team. This is not any more underdogs like it used to be in the past. It’s a team that should be confident it can do it.

“You have a completely different approach now with partners. Same for race drivers. I think it opens a lot of doors for the future.”

He added: “We will be more attractive in every area, just because of signing. Due to the increased credibility because it proves this project can really achieve its targets and if I was in university and would see this signing, I would say: 'I can probably learn most there, so let's try to get there'. So I think there will be that effect.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
24m ago
Valtteri Bottas drops clear hint that his F1 future has been resolved
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
WSBK
News
25m ago
Sam Lowes gets back in the groove with pre-Aragon WorldSBK test
Sam Lowes, Marc VDS Racing, 2024 WorldSBK
Sam Lowes, Marc VDS Racing, 2024 WorldSBK
F1
News
34m ago
Aston Martin tease Max Verstappen interest: ‘The door is always open’
Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso
Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso
MotoGP
News
52m ago
Fabio di Giannantonio: "The doctor already said this shoulder should be operated on"
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
F1
News
1h ago
Aston Martin promise "good solution" to technical structure after Adrian Newey's arrival
Fernando Alonso, Adrian Newey, Lawrence Stroll and Lance Stroll
Fernando Alonso, Adrian Newey, Lawrence Stroll and Lance Stroll

More News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Yamaha veteran bids to end career with a unique accolade
Niccolo Canepa, MotoE
Niccolo Canepa, MotoE
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Pedro Acosta: Radios in MotoGP? “The head is something important”
Pedro Acosta, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
F1
News
1h ago
Did Max Verstappen start to 'crack' against Lewis Hamilton? Adrian Newey's verdict
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton
BSB
News
2h ago
Ryan Vickers seeks return to winning ways to mount late BSB title bid
Ryan Vickers, OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing, Yamaha R1, action [Ian Hopgood]
Ryan Vickers, OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing, Yamaha R1, action [Ian Hopgood]
BSB
News
2h ago
SSTK champ Richard Kerr gets BSB chance with Team IWR
Alex Olsen, Team IWR
Alex Olsen, Team IWR