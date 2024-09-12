Aston Martin promise "good solution" to technical structure after Adrian Newey's arrival

Aston Martin boss Mike Krack has dismissed concerns over their F1 technical structure following the signing of Adrian Newey.

On Tuesday, Aston Martin unveiled Newey as the head of their technical team, officially starting work in March 2025.

Newey is the latest addition to their impressive technical structure, with ex-Ferrari man Enrico Cardile joining next year, while Dan Fallows is already in place.

Newey’s arrival has led to some suggestions that Aston Martin have too many top technical staff, leading to potential issues internally.

However, Krack has promised a “good solution” as they look to restructure ahead of Newey’s arrival next year.

Speaking in Baku, where Crash.net are present in the paddock, Krack said: “We will have plenty of time with him joining in March. We will have a close look at it. We will have to, as I said in Zandvoort… any team that can have someone like that will have to discuss its structure, how to adjust it to make the best use of it.

“This is what we’re going to do. We’re not in a rush. We have plenty of time. We have some plans that we will need to discuss with him. I think we will find a good solution.”

McLaren had an impressive technical team at the start of the year in place with David Sanchez, Peter Prodromou, and Rob Marshall.

However, Sanchez quickly left the team after he felt his role at Woking wasn’t “senior” enough.

This example was put to Krack, where he asked if it could be a “difficult situation to manage”.

He replied: “No I don’t think so. At the end of the day, you have to look at which areas you want to cover. How much overlap do you want to have in the structure?

“And who is comfortable for what. I think that is an exercise we need to go through or we need to review. You have to do that each time in each department with each new recruit.

“You need to define the roles and responsibilities. What is this new employee accounting for? It’s the same with the senior leadership or technical leadership. If you cover all of the areas and allocate them properly there will be no such problems.”