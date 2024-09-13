Christian Horner digs at Aston Martin's 'premature' Adrian Newey celebration

Red Bull boss Christian Horner aims dig at Aston Martin's Adrian Newey announcement, writes Lewis Larkam in Baku.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner

Christian Horner has taken aim at Aston Martin for celebrating F1 design legend Adrian Newey’s arrival “slightly prematurely” given he is still under contract with Red Bull.

Aston Martin officially confirmed Newey’s signing on Tuesday with a major press conference held at their state-of-the-art factory at Silverstone ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Newey negotiated an early exit from his current Red Bull deal in order to start work with Aston Martin in March 2025 but he remains under contract, despite already stepping back from his F1-related duties.

Red Bull team principal Horner couldn’t resist a slight dig at the manner in which Aston Martin announced the signing of Newey, who was in attendance at Silverstone along with the team’s top brass including owner Lawrence Stroll, as well as drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

“It was obviously a large announcement by Aston,” Horner told media including Crash.net in Friday’s press conference in Baku.

“Adrian has always tended to do his own thing. It was a big moment for that team and they chose to celebrate it, perhaps potentially slightly prematurely before he’s finished his contract with Red Bull Racing.

“But obviously it was a big moment for that team.”

Adrian Newey and Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll
Adrian Newey and Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll

Horner added: “It wasn’t a great surprise. It was becoming clearer and clearer that was the route he was going to go rather than into retirement or any other team.

“Obviously it will be a new challenge for him and we’ll be sad when he leaves next year. But we wish him all the best for the future and look back with great fondness the 20 years almost that we spent together and the highs and lows during that period.

“We look forward to the future and we’re well positioned for that.”

Horner praised Newey’s “unique” working style and says Aston Martin will undoubtedly benefit from his experience.

“Adrian is a very creative guy,” Horner said. “He’s not your average designer. I think he’s the only person in F1 still working on a drawing board.

“Inevitably there will be a process of getting to know each other, how each other work and so on. But he is unique in many respects. Aston will look to draw upon his huge experience.” 

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
37m ago
Charles Leclerc bounces back from crash to head tight FP2
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
F1
News
4m ago
Lewis Hamilton needs to arrive at Ferrari “as a winner” | “It’s a chaotic team”
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
Feature
26m ago
Why Yamaha’s rumoured radical MotoGP shift is bigger than just an engine
Yamaha MotoGP bike 2024
Yamaha MotoGP bike 2024
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
56m ago
Marc Marquez’s judgement on Moto3 superstar David Alonso’s potential
David Alonso
David Alonso
F1
Feature
57m ago
Have Red Bull cured F1 car problems with Baku floor upgrade?
Red Bull are running a revised floor on their RB20
Red Bull are running a revised floor on their RB20

More News

F1
News
1h ago
Lando Norris makes “long way off” claim: “I’m having to push way too much”
Lando Norris on track in Baku
Lando Norris on track in Baku
WSBK
News
1h ago
No rest for the wicked as Alex Lowes, Kawasaki return to WorldSBK action in test
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Kawasaki ZX-10RR, 2024 WorldSBK, action [Gold & Goose]
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Kawasaki ZX-10RR, 2024 WorldSBK, action …
MotoGP
News
1h ago
di Giannantonio talks VR46 Academy, factory upgrade and ‘on the limit’ Marquez
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing, Ducati GP23, San Marino MotoGP, 2024 MotoGP, portrait [Gold & Goose]
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing, Ducati GP23, San Marino MotoGP, 2024…
F1
Results
2h ago
2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Aprilia point out a key realisation from Trackhouse partnership
Raul Fernandez
Raul Fernandez