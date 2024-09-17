Toto Wolff explains why Mercedes ‘passed’ on F1 design great Adrian Newey

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says he did not pursue a move to try and sign F1 design great Adrian Newey because he has “faith” in the team’s current technical structure.

Ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Aston Martin confirmed the signing of legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey, who will join the team in March 2025 as managing technical partner following his Red Bull exit.

News of Newey’s decision to leave Red Bull sparked a frantic race to secure the services of the 65-year-old, who is considered the greatest car designer in F1 history, having won a total of 25 world championships to date.

Newey was heavily linked with Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren and Williams before ultimately joining Aston Martin.

Asked if Newey was ever seriously on Mercedes’ radar, Wolff said: “Well every team kind of, I think, gave it a thought.

“James [Allison, Mercedes technical director] and I discussed it, elaborated about it, and came to the conclusion that the structure that we have today is the one that we have faith in and we want to continue with.

“Having said that, also we have great respect for Newey, but we passed on that one because we believe in our team at that stage.”

Wolff said he hopes Newey’s arrival at Aston Martin will help make F1 even more competitive than it currently is.

“I think the track record that Adrian has in Formula 1 speaks for itself,” Wolff added.

“A great designer, the greatest designer in Formula 1 when you look at the stats, and if you combine it with somebody like Andy Cowell who is, for me, one of the strongest leaders I have ever met in any industry, and if they can make that work, I think it’s a package to be reckoned with.

“But it’s good. The more teams that are competitive at the front, you look at the race today from a fan’s standpoint - I wish we would have played there in the front - but it was marvellous.

“I think four drivers now that race for the drivers’ world championship as it stands, and McLaren’s taken the lead in the constructors’ today - who would have thought of that five months ago?

“So if a team like Aston Martin, with this great name, can be part of the leading group it would be fantastic.”