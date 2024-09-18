Red Bull abandon plans for fan-designed F1 liveries due to weight concerns

Red Bull have abandoned plans to run special F1 liveries in Singapore and the United States amid weight concerns.

Red Bull had invited fans to create and design liveries that would be used on the RB20 at three races this year.

They ran the first fan-designed livery at the British Grand Prix, but plans for Singapore and the USA have been scrapped.

Red Bull cited "additional weight compromises" these special liveries would bring.

Teams have moved towards using less paint on their cars, resulting in exposed carbon, to ensure the cars weigh as little as possible.

They released the following statement on Tuesday: “Unfortunately, when we came to the testing phase of what some REBL CUSTMS designs could look like in real life on the RB20, we found the paint used to create these bespoke full car takeover liveries added unforeseen and undue weight to the bodywork of the RB20.

"As I’m sure you can imagine, any additional weight compromises performance, and the team is continuing to prioritize making this car as competitive as possible for the remainder of the 2024 season.

“As a result, it is with a heavy heart that we must let you know the team has made the decision to not run the REBL CUSTMS liveries on the RB20 at the Singapore and United States GPs.”

Red Bull recently lost the lead in the F1 constructors' championship last time out at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

While Sergio Perez was in race-winning contention, he crashed out of the race with two laps to go following an incident with Carlos Sainz.

It was a miserable weekend overall for Max Verstappen though.

Verstappen was once again beaten by F1 title rival Lando Norris, meaning there’s just 59 points between the pair with seven rounds to go.

This weekend in Singapore is expected to be another tough one for Red Bull.