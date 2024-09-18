Red Bull abandon plans for fan-designed F1 liveries due to weight concerns

Red Bull have ditched plans to run special fan-designed F1 liveries in Singapore and USA.

Red Bull's special livery at Silverstone
Red Bull's special livery at Silverstone

Red Bull have abandoned plans to run special F1 liveries in Singapore and the United States amid weight concerns.

Red Bull had invited fans to create and design liveries that would be used on the RB20 at three races this year.

They ran the first fan-designed livery at the British Grand Prix, but plans for Singapore and the USA have been scrapped.

Red Bull cited "additional weight compromises" these special liveries would bring.

Teams have moved towards using less paint on their cars, resulting in exposed carbon, to ensure the cars weigh as little as possible.

They released the following statement on Tuesday: “Unfortunately, when we came to the testing phase of what some REBL CUSTMS designs could look like in real life on the RB20, we found the paint used to create these bespoke full car takeover liveries added unforeseen and undue weight to the bodywork of the RB20.

"As I’m sure you can imagine, any additional weight compromises performance, and the team is continuing to prioritize making this car as competitive as possible for the remainder of the 2024 season.

“As a result, it is with a heavy heart that we must let you know the team has made the decision to not run the REBL CUSTMS liveries on the RB20 at the Singapore and United States GPs.”

Red Bull recently lost the lead in the F1 constructors' championship last time out at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

While Sergio Perez was in race-winning contention, he crashed out of the race with two laps to go following an incident with Carlos Sainz.

It was a miserable weekend overall for Max Verstappen though.

Verstappen was once again beaten by F1 title rival Lando Norris, meaning there’s just 59 points between the pair with seven rounds to go.

This weekend in Singapore is expected to be another tough one for Red Bull.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
38m ago
Test offered ‘clarity’ to Aprilia ahead of MotoGP Misano repeat
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, San Marino MotoGP 2024
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, San Marino MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Ferrari accused of being “short-sighted” for not meeting Adrian Newey’s demands
Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey
BSB
News
1h ago
BSB squad and TT-winning outfit DAO Racing squad in Kawasaki split for 2025
Dean Harrison, DAO Racing, Isle of Man TT 2023
Dean Harrison, DAO Racing, Isle of Man TT 2023
© Crash
F1
News
1h ago
Red Bull abandon plans for fan-designed F1 liveries due to weight concerns
Red Bull's special livery at Silverstone
Red Bull's special livery at Silverstone
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo “was ready to leave” Yamaha MotoGP team amid struggles
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, 2024 San Marino GP
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, 2024 San Marino GP
© Gold and Goose

More News

F1
News
2h ago
Mercedes reveal one-off green F1 livery for Singapore Grand Prix
The new Mercedes livery
The new Mercedes livery
F1
News
20h ago
Mercedes vow “we aren’t fooling ourselves” after “weak” admission
George Russell, Lewis Hamilton
George Russell, Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
20h ago
MotoGP appoints Red Bull communications director in new global marketing role
Kelly Brittain.
Kelly Brittain.
© MotoGP
F1
News
21h ago
Rumour mill hots up in Baku that Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 days are numbered
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
WSBK
News
21h ago
Alvaro Bautista “will be a more complete rider” after 2024 struggles
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 French WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 French WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose