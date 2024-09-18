Mercedes reveal one-off green livery for Singapore Grand Prix

Mercedes have a new livery for this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

The new Mercedes livery
The new Mercedes livery

Mercedes will sport an emerald green livery at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix as they celebrate title sponsor Petronas’ 50th anniversary.

Petronas has been a key sponsor of Mercedes since their return to the sport in 2010.

The Malaysian company has been responsible for supplying fuels and lubricants over the years, aiding the team’s success to eight constructors’ titles.

To celebrate their 50th anniversary, Mercedes will race in a revised green livery, synonymous with the Petronas brand.

Speaking about the new livery, team boss Toto Wolff said: "Our partnership with Petronas is our longest standing and still going strong. We share a common belief and commitment to innovation and performance. That has enabled us to achieve such incredible success in recent years and Petronas has been right at the heart of that. 

"For any company to reach its 50th anniversary is an incredible milestone. To do so having grown to one of the foremost global energy companies is incredibly impressive. We look forward to continuing our relationship for many more years to come, and with exciting challenges ahead such as the introduction of sustainable fuels in 2026. This livery is therefore not only a celebration of their 50th anniversary, but a reflection of Petronas' importance in our team's story and honours our journey together."

Lewis Hamilton added: "Congratulations to Petronas on their 50th anniversary. Since I joined the team in 2013, Petronas have been there every step of the way. They've played such a crucial role in the success that we've enjoyed and have helped power me to six Drivers' World Championships. It's a privilege therefore to celebrate this milestone, and our journey together, at such an important race. 

"The livery looks incredible. I can't wait to see it on the car in the garage tomorrow and then to get behind-the-wheel on Friday. I am sure the fans will love seeing it up close and it will shine brightly under the lights of Singapore."

Mercedes last ran a special livery at the 2019 German Grand Prix.

Despite locking out a front row, Hamilton finished well down the order after a crash, while Valtteri Bottas spun out of the race with a handful of laps to go.

