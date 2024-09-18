Ferrari accused of being “short-sighted” for not meeting Adrian Newey’s demands

"Ferrari, I love them. I love them. I really do, but they lost an opportunity because whoever gets Adrian Newey is almost assured of having a fantastic few years."

Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey

1992 F1 world champion Nigel Mansell thinks Ferrari were “short-sighted” in their pursuit of Adrian Newey.

Last week, Adrian Newey was unveiled as Aston Martin’s new managing technical partner.

Newey will oversee Aston Martin’s technical team from 2025 as Lawrence Stroll looks to take the Silverstone outfit to title glory in the near future.

When Newey’s departure from Red Bull was announced in Miami, Ferrari were thought to be the favourite to sign him.

However, it’s believed that Ferrari were unwilling to match the offer Aston Martin made, refusing to get involved in a “bidding war”

Mansell, who drove for Ferrari between 1989 and 1990 - believes it was a missed opportunity for the Italian team.

Mansell exclusively told Crash.net and Sportscasting: “As soon as I heard that Ferrari were baulking at possibly the wage bill that Adrian wanted. I think that was short sighted of them.

“Ferrari, I love them. I love them. I really do, but they lost an opportunity because whoever gets Adrian Newey is almost assured of having a fantastic few years. And I think Aston Martin have done something very special in securing his services.

“And I mean, I'll be fascinated to watch with all the sporting fans around the world, just how quickly it comes to the fore.”

Mansell is adamant Newey’s move to Aston Martin will give him “a little more energy”, predicting that he could “do something very special” when he joins next year.

“I think people have underestimated as well that I don't think Adrian was totally happy in the last few years with Red Bull and what a fantastic job he's done and I think now being in the UK, being with Aston Martin, I think Adrian will find a little bit more energy and a bit more direction,” he added.

“And that's frightening for everybody to maybe listen to those words because he does such a fantastic job.

“And if he feels comfortable, which I'm sure he does with Aston Martin, I think watch this space. I think he could do something very special.”

