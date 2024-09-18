Nigel Mansell assesses McLaren team orders debate: ‘It’s up to Lando Norris to step up’

1992 F1 world champion Nigel Mansell has given his view on McLaren’s decision to back Lando Norris in this year’s title race, declaring it’s up to him to “step up”.

Norris recovered from 17th in qualifying to finish fourth at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as he reduced Max Verstappen’s lead to 59 points.

On the other side of the garage at McLaren, Oscar Piastri enjoyed his finest race yet, defeating Charles Leclerc to take his second F1 career victory.

Even though Piastri is closer to Norris in the standings than Norris is to Verstappen, McLaren will back the British driver for the remainder of the season.

Speaking exclusively to Crash.net and Sportscasting, Mansell said: “I think it's up to Lando to step up because he's got to be at least as quick, if not quicker than Oscar and get the job done.

“And like Lando said himself, he'd like to do it on his own merit. So yeah, I mean the pressure's on both of them.”

Mansell believes Piastri can play a crucial role in a potential Norris title win, referencing the role Sergio Perez played in 2021.

“I think it's fantastic. If you've got a chance to actually win the championship or constructors championship and one driver can help the other - I think the perfect example if you look back over the years is Sergio, he did a fantastic job with Red Bull,” he added.

“If you remember in the last race for Max that one year, holding Lewis Hamilton up and years before when Lewis did it to a few people and other people. I think it adds a new interest.”

Mansell also praised McLaren for coming to a decision to back Norris, describing it as “incredibly professional”.

“In my opinion, they've probably got the best car out there at the moment,” he explained. “So they'll handle it superbly and between them I think they'll sort it out if it comes into place because you can't give away a place if you're not the car behind.

“So if someone's winning the race and your teammates in third, then that's a strong call to give the race win away. However, if you do that because you can still win the championship, you do it.

“But if it's Max in between, then how are you going to do it? So it's going to be on a race by race basis. But I think it's just incredibly professional that the team have come and shared their view on what's going to happen for the rest of the year.”