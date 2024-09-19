Jos Verstappen “handshake agreement” tipped to solve Max’s 2026 drive

Max Verstappen's father reportedly at centre of talks over his future

Max and Jos Verstappen
Max and Jos Verstappen

Max Verstappen’s future could lie at Mercedes and his father is at the centre of talks, according to German media.

Where Verstappen will drive in the coming years has been a subject of debate for months, since the internal crisis at Red Bull that involved Christian Horner, Helmut Marko and his dad, Jos Verstappen.

Worsening the F1 champion’s problems is the decline in competitiveness of his RB20.

His father plans to take him to Mercedes in 2026, F1-Insider claim.

They insist there is a “handshake agreement between Jos Verstappen and Toto Wolff”.

It would mean the Verstappen camp are betting on Mercedes’ ability to emerge in the new regulations era with the best engine.

Mercedes have named Kimi Antonelli as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement, alongside George Russell, for 2025.

Team boss Wolff has insisted that Russell and Antonelli are his No1 choice for the long-term.

However, whether an available Verstappen changes his mind remains to be seen.

Aston Martin option?

“Adrian Newey is vigorously courting Verstappen,” F1-Insider also reported.

Red Bull will lose their car design genius to Aston Martin in the early part of next year.

Newey will then have time to influence how Aston Martin’s 2026 car, the first of the new regulations, is created.

However, the report states Verstappen is not as convinced by the prospect of Aston Martin.

His “former dream marriage is in a deep crisis” with Red Bull, F1-Insider report.

“The downward trend at Red Bull is hard to overlook,” they say.

Verstappen is on a contract at Red Bull until 2028 but they will need a faster car to convince him to stay.

He enters this weekend’s F1 Singapore Grand Prix on a seven-race winless run, with Lando Norris seriously threatening his lead of the drivers’ championship.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
7m ago
Francesco Bagnaia ‘staying out’ of Valentino Rossi’s latest Marc Marquez comments
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
MotoGP
News
26m ago
Jack Miller opens up on “long story” Pramac deal: “Things looked bleak”
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
F1
News
1h ago
Mercedes tease significant upgrade as Lewis Hamilton’s pit lane start explained
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
Feature
1h ago
The biggest losers in MotoGP’s 2025 rider market reshuffle
Joe Roberts
Joe Roberts
F1
News
1h ago
Max Verstappen on F1 radio swear ban: "Are we five-year-olds?"
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

More News

F1
News
1h ago
Max Verstappen on F1 radio swear ban: "Are we five-year-olds?"
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
WSBK
News
2h ago
Alvaro Bautista not focused on beating Nicolo Bulega in WorldSBK 2024
Alvaro Bautista, Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Max Verstappen: Daniel Ricciardo shouldn't "feel sorry for himself" amid unclear future
Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen
Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen
MotoGP
Feature
2h ago
The complete 2025 MotoGP rider line-up
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP
Feature
2h ago
Why Jack Miller’s MotoGP lifeline is about more than just his passport
Jack Miller
Jack Miller