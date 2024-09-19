Red Bull managerial reshuffle brings new job for Gianpiero Lambiase

Gianpiero Lambiase is set for a job promotion to become Red Bull's Head of Racing.

He will move into this newly-created role while remaining as Max Verstappen's race engineer.

Lambiase will be in charge of all trackside duties, and will report in Pierre Wache, the technical director.

Affectionately known as GP, he has been the voice in Verstappen's ear during grands prix since 2016.

The duo are infamous for their bust-ups during races which are resolved immediately afterwards.

Red Bull are restructuring parts of their F1 team due to the exit of Jonathan Wheatley.

Rather than name a direct replacement, Red Bull are spreading his tasks across several people.

Wheatley, their sporting director famed for encyclopaedic knowledge of the F1 rules, will become Audi team principal next season.

Steve Knowles will move from a strategy job to become Red Bull's new Head of Sporting Regulations.

Richard Wolverson will become Head of Race Team Operations

Gerrard O’Reilly will become Head of Logistics, and Phil Turner will be the Race Team Factory Operations Manager.

The changes will come into effect in 2025.

Red Bull are, of course, also losing Adrian Newey who will join Aston Martin in March 2025.