Lewis Hamilton accuses FIA boss of “racial element” to “rappers” comment

Lewis Hamilton takes issue with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem's "wrong" choice of words amid a swearing clampdown.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton has accused FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem of making a “racial element” out of his push to clampdown on F1 drivers swearing.

The president of F1’s governing body wants to cut down on drivers using foul language over team radio which is then aired via F1’s television broadcasts.

“We have to differentiate between our sport – motorsport – and rap music,” Ben Sulaymen told Autosport/Motorsport.

“We’re not rappers, you know. They say the f-word how many times per minute? We are not on that. That’s them and we are [us].”

Seven-time world champion Hamilton, who earlier this year admitted Ben Sulayem has “never” had his confidence or backing, took issue with the wording used by the 62-year-old Emirati, who took office in December 2021.

“With what he [Ben Sulayem] said, I don’t like how he has expressed it. Saying ‘rappers’, is very stereotypical,” Hamilton is quoted as telling media including PA in Singapore.

“If you think about it, most rappers are black, so it says ‘we are not like them’. So I think those are the wrong choice of words and there is a racial element there.”

Hamilton added: “When I was 22 I didn’t think of it as much. It was more the emotions are firing and you said whatever came to mind, forgetting how many people were listening and that kids were listening.

“You listen to some of the young drivers now and they have not got that yet. At some stage they will. I am sure if they brought in penalties for it, it would stop and maybe that is something that is needed.

“I definitely think there is a little bit too much of it. I agree it needs cleaning up. But it is also good to show some emotion. We are not robots.”

Earlier on Thursday, reigning world champion Max Verstappen gave his thoughts on the FIA's attempts to reduce swearing.

After the Dutchman referred to his Red Bull car as “f****d” during last weekend’s race in Baku in the drivers’ press conference, host Tom Clarkson stepped in to issue an apology.

"I guess the world is changing a bit, but I think it already just starts with not broadcasting it or not giving the option for people to hear it in general,” Verstappen said.

"Of course, there are a lot of apps where people can listen to radios and stuff. You have to probably limit it or have a bit of a delay that you can censor out a few things.

"That will help a lot more than putting bans on drivers because for example I couldn't even say the f-word. I mean it's not even that bad right?

"I mean the car was not working, the car is f-ed, yeah. And then, excuse me for the language but come on, what are we? Five-year-olds and six-year-olds?

"Even if a five-year-old or six-year-old is watching I mean they will eventually swear anyway even if their parents won't or they will not allow it.

“When they grow up they will walk around with their friends and they will be swearing. So you know this is not changing anything."

