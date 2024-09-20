“Final F1 grand prix” for Daniel Ricciardo, ex-Red Bull driver warns

Daniel Ricciardo will race in his last F1 grand prix this weekend in Singapore, according to a former Red Bull driver.

RB driver Ricciardo was confronted by growing claims that he could be swapped for Liam Lawson mid-season upon his arrival in Singapore.

It would mean his 14-year Formula 1 career could be on the brink of ending.

“Singapore is the stage for the final F1 Grand Prix of Daniel Ricciardo,” claimed Robert Doornbos, Red Bull’s former reserve and test driver who now regards himself as an F1 analyst.

Doornbos continued: “The Australian's F1 season is not exactly going smoothly. That should surprise F1 fans, with all that experience, the 35-year-old Daniel should be able to drive many a rookie around the ears.

“However, it just doesn't work, and that's actually been the case for some time. Since his foray from Red Bull Racing to Renault in 2018, the 'Honey Badger' has not been going anywhere.

“I find it difficult to say exactly what caused Ricciardo's collapse. Christian Horner once said that Ricciardo had some strange driving habits from his time at Renault and McLaren.

“A reasonable explanation, but you would expect that Daniel has had enough time by now to unlearn those habits.

“I think Ricciardo now secretly regrets his exit to the French racing team, but I have to say that I also understand that switch.

“It's just not easy to keep your head above water next to Verstappen, and Renault's finances (and promises about performance) must have been very difficult to turn down.

“Anyway, the situation is as it is now. Having a non-performing driver in his mid-thirties driving around in your rookie team is just not convenient for Red Bull.

“Certainly not since that rookie team will certainly have to deliver some talent for the parent team itself, which still has the underperforming Checo Perez in its stomach.

“What also doesn't help Ricciardo is that he is subject to the reign of the one and only Dr. Helmut Marko. A powerful advisor known for making radical decisions about who does or doesn't have a seat without a boo or ba (just think back to how Verstappen ended up at Red Bull, Gasly's story, or what happened to Albon!)

“The rumour mill has been running at full speed for several months now, it's actually almost unbelievable that just a few weeks ago we were still talking about the very happy Ricciardo in Verstappen's helicopter.

“But with pain in my heart I have to admit that I don't see Ricciardo driving around in Formula 1 for long.

“It just can't be that Helmut lets him down, when he can't even really keep up with Yuki anymore.

“So when will Daniel's name be scraped from his pit box? It's hard to say. I think we'll see him in the car in Singapore, and a decision will be made in the short 4 weeks until the race in the United States.

“That timeline would also match nicely with the promises to Liam Lawson, who still has a contract or some races to spare from VCarb (or Red Bull) this season.

“What will Daniel do then? Perhaps a nice adventure in America?

“I know Daniel as a real people person. Always smiling and full of positivity. one of a kind.”

Ricciardo admitted that he might be entering his last grand prix.

"I know how it is and how it works,” he told Sky Sports.

“I knew there was always going to be some dates and deadlines this year, whether it was summer break or now post-Singapore, so post-Singapore is the next one.”