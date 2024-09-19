New Audi F1 contender emerges | Valtteri Bottas “can’t share much” on future

Franco Colapinto is refusing to be distracted by the speculation linking him with Sauber for the 2025 F1 season.

After his impressive drive to eighth at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Williams boss James Vowles outlined his desire to work with Sauber to find Colaptino a full-time drive for next year.

The second seat Sauber, which will become Audi in 2026, is the only realistic seat left on the grid.

Red Bull are still yet to announce who will partner Yuki Tsunoda at VCARB, with Liam Lawson expected to get the seat over Daniel Ricciardo.

In terms of the second Sauber drive, Valtteri Bottas and Gabriel Bortoleto are thought to be their main options.

Speaking to F1TV in Singapore, Colaptino said he has “no idea” what’s going to happen next year.

“I have no idea about anything,” he said. “I’m with Williams and James gave me an amazing opportunity, and I’m very, very proud of what we are achieving together only in my second race.

“I have no idea what’s going to happen in 2025, but it’s not something that is in my head right now. That’s why I have managers that are working towards what I have to do next season.

“I’m not really thinking about a lot of things. My focus is on this year and the amazing opportunity I got to race in F1 in the middle of the season.”

Colapinto insisted he’s not thinking about his future as he looks to impress in the remaining seven rounds.

“My goal was to come in F1 and try to stay. The opportunity I got from Williams is very special and it’s been a dream I’ve had since I was very little,” he added.

“I’m enjoying every moment of it and I think that’s the most important part. I don’t know how long it’s going to last, if I’m going to be here next year or not… I don’t really care and I’m not thinking about those things.”

Bottas’ view

Bottas confirmed talks are still ongoing with new Audi boss Mattia Binotto, hinting a decision could be made ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

“We've been in talks now for a while with Mattia since he joined and Alessandro as well.” he explained. “I can't really share much. I might know a bit more than other people, but let's just focus on the racing this weekend.

“At least there's then a good time between this and the next race to continue the talks and then we'll see what happens.”