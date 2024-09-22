Max Verstappen dig at FIA swear reprimand on Martin Brundle’s grid walk

Max Verstappen made another dig at his punishment for swearing when he spoke to Martin Brundle during his grid walk.

Brundle chatted to the F1 champion moments before the Singapore Grand Prix and couldn’t resist prodding him.

“I’ve got to stop talking to you now, or I’m in trouble,” Brundle teased.

“You know how that feels.”

A smiling Verstappen replied: “We have to be careful what we say.”

Verstappen was punished by the FIA for swearing in Thursday’s press conference in Singapore.

He swore when describing his Red Bull’s competitiveness at the previous grand prix.

His reprimand was a community service order.

Verstappen has made his feelings known about the FIA charge.

In the press conference following qualifying on Saturday, he gave intentionally short and sharp answers to questions.

He joked that “a problem with my voice” was preventing him from giving full answers.

Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris added that they agreed with Verstappen, that his punishment was overly harsh.

The FIA