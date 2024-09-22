Daniel Ricciardo reminded of decisions which “can’t have helped” F1 career

Daniel Ricciardo's F1 career expected to end after Singapore Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo has been reminded that frequently changing teams may have hindered his F1 career.

Ricciardo has admitted that he may be replaced by Red Bull, at their sister team RB, after the F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

With Liam Lawson set to replace him, Ricciardo’s Formula 1 career is likely over.

Ricciardo stole the fastest lap in Singapore, helping one former teammate (Max Verstappen) and hindering another (Lando Norris).

“If his final act is to help his old mate win a championship, that secures a bond for life,” Simon Lazenby analysed on Sky Sports.

Anthony Davidson paid credit to Ricciardo: “A huge factor of why fans tune in is not just to watch machinery, it’s the human element of who’s driving the machinery which spurs people on.

“He’s been pure entertainment, Ricciardo.”

Lazenby asked: “He tasted success in the senior team. If he’d been driving a lot besides Max - a lot have suffered - would he have risen to it?”

Jamie Chadwick answered: “There are so many factors that have contributed to what we see today.

“The car is very different now to when he was in his heyday. “Max is a very different driver now, to back then.

“The constant changing of teams, the constant beating up of his mentality, especially in the environment he’s in now, can’t have helped.

“It has all accumulated to this final result.

“If it is his final race, I hope we find him in another form in the paddock. He’s a great advocate for the sport.

“Liam Lawson is performing and deserves the seat, in my opinion.”

Ricciardo impressed as a Red Bull driver alongside Verstappen earlier in his career, establishing himself as a frequent grand prix winner.

A decision to quit the team and move to Renault was ill-judged.

He was then out-paced at McLaren by Norris, and ditched by the team at the end of 2022.

Ricciardo made a comeback last year with AlphaTauri but always admitted his plan was to earn a return to Red Bull which has not materialised.

