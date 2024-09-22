Daniel Ricciardo's last F1 race? He admits: “What else is there to really go for?”

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted “what else is there to really go for?” with his immediate F1 future uncertain heading into the upcoming break.

Ricciardo’s future has been a hot topic, with reports suggesting he will be replaced by Liam Lawson for the next race at COTA in October.

The Australian endured another difficult weekend in Singapore as he finished 18th.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ricciardo was asked how his mindset is and how he reflects on his F1 career if Singapore was his final grand prix.

“I also have to acknowledge why I came back after the McLaren stint,” Ricciardo said. “I always said I don’t want to come back just to be on the grid.

“I want to try and fight back at the front, and get back to Red Bull. It didn’t come to fruition. I have to also ask myself the question: what else can I achieve? What else is there to really go for?

“I put my best foot forward and let’s say the fairytale ending didn’t happen. I also have to look back on what it’s been. 13 or so years.

“I am proud and I think typically the driver of the day thing is maybe not something us drivers look to much into but today I can say it’s something I’m appreciate of. That one today means a little something.”

While Ricciardo endured a tough afternoon in Singapore, he picked up the fastest lap in the process.

The fastest lap will surely help Max Verstappen in the title race given Lando Norris had the additional point before Ricciardo’s last-ditch effort.

Reflecting on the race, Ricciardo said: “It was [tough]. Obviously after yesterday, qualifying out of position, we knew we had to try something. Maybe you get a Safety Car at the right time.

“From what I understand, it was a tough race for overtaking. Not too many people were carving through cars. We went aggressive at the beginning on a soft and maybe we get lucky at some point.

“Wasn’t to be. I think ultimately, Friday looked promising but we just weren’t quick enough, especially race pace. I don’t know how Yuki’s race went but I saw he was out of points. Starting in the points, we probably just weren’t quick enough. The last few laps, Pierre asked ‘we should go for the fastest lap’ and I thought… if Max wins by a point I just guaranteed myself a nice Christmas present.”