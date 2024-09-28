“Surprise” expressed at Lewis Hamilton strategy unhappiness in Singapore

"I am surprised that it was a discussion"

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

David Coulthard was “surprised” with Lewis Hamilton’s unhappiness with his strategy at last weekend’s F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Mercedes confessed they were “wrong” to offset Hamilton with soft tyres, resulting in an early pitstop.

Hamilton complained that Mercedes were “killing me with this offset” via team radio, as a P3 start slumped to a P6 finish.

“No, he wasn’t happy,” former F1 driver Coulthard analysed on Channel 4.

“He wasn’t happy with the strategy. I am surprised that it was a discussion.

“If you go off the grid on soft tyres, you know that you’ll pit earlier.

“A medium could have worked brilliantly if there had been a Safety Car.

“All those good ifs, buts and maybes.

“In the end, after a strong qualifying, it was a lacklustre grand prix.”

Toto Wolff admitted afterwards: “We thought that the Soft tyre would give Lewis an advantage at the start but that turned out to be the wrong decision.”

Teammate George Russell started behind Hamilton but finished in front.

Hamilton had out-qualified Russell for only the fifth time this season in Singapore to line up third on the starting grid.

“Great to see him find his mojo again in qualifying,” ex-teammate Nico Rosberg told Sky Sports.

“He used to be extremely strong in qualifying. He’s one of the greatest of all time, even in qualifying.”

Hope offered for misfiring Ferrari

Hamilton’s future team, Ferrari, also endured a frustrating Singapore Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc qualified ninth and finish the grand prix in fifth. Carlos Sainz qualified tenth and finished seventh.

“No question, a missed opportunity,” Coulthard assessed.

“They were having real difficulty getting the tyres switched on.

“In Baku the tyre pressures were higher, as stipulated by Pirelli. Here, they could bring them down. 

“With the lower blankets that they now run, Carlos got caught out. That’s how he ended up in the wall.

“Charles? A little mistake. It was recovery from there.

“But the pace is there, in race pace.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
47m ago
Jorge Martin wins Indonesian MotoGP; Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini DNF
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, Indonesia MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, Indonesia MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
53m ago
Fernando Alonso’s frank “cannot hide lack of performance” admission
Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso
WSBK
News
1h ago
Sam Lowes out of Aragon World Superbike
Sam Lowes, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Sam Lowes, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Race Results
Jorge Martin leads, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
Jorge Martin leads, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
RR
News
1h ago
Dominic Herbertson confirms new road racing team for 2025
Dominic Herbertson
Dominic Herbertson

More News

BSB
News
1h ago
Kyle Ryde: "I could hear where Tommy Bridewell was"
Kyle Ryde, Tommy Bridewell, Glenn Irwin, race 1, podium, BSB, 2024, Donington Park
Kyle Ryde, Tommy Bridewell, Glenn Irwin, race 1, podium, BSB, 2024,…
© Ian Hopgood Photography
WSBK
Results
1h ago
Aragon World Superbike Warm Up Results: Alex Lowes fastest on Sunday morning
Alex Lowes, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
BSB
News
1h ago
Glenn Irwin reacts to Donington scrap with brother Andrew Irwin
Glenn Irwin, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race 1, Showdown
Glenn Irwin, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race 1, Showdown
© Ian Hopgood Photography
Moto2
Results
1h ago
2024 Indonesian Moto2 Grand Prix - Race Results
Aron Canet, Moto2, 2024, Indonesia,
Aron Canet, Moto2, 2024, Indonesia,
© Gold & Goose
BSB
News
2h ago
Tommy Bridewell: "I was fired up and I wanted to take someone’s head off!"
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, Showdown
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, Showdown
© Ian Hopgood Photography