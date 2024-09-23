Daniel Ricciardo “at peace” with possible end to F1 career as Red Bull decision looms

Daniel Ricciardo says he’s “at peace” if his F1 career comes to an end following the Singapore Grand Prix.

Speculation has been rife about Ricciardo’s future, with Red Bull looking set to make a change at VCARB for the United States Grand Prix.

Liam Lawson is expected to take Ricciardo’s place alongside Yuki Tsunoda for the race at COTA next month.

While this hasn’t been formally announced yet, the scenes at the end of the race in Singapore suggests Sunday might have been Ricciardo’s last outing.

The Australian was emotional afterwards, with tears in his eyes when speaking to F1TV.

Ricciardo also spent a significant amount of time in his VCARB F1 car before getting out as he reflected on potentially driving for a final time.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Ricciardo was candid about the situation.

“I do feel at peace with it,” Ricciardo said. “At some point it will come for all of us. I tried to get back into Red Bull. It didn’t work out. I also have to say, what else am I ultimately doing here and trying to achieve?

“I think when you experience the highs of winning you can only fight for P10 for so long. There is nothing like that feeling and if that is no longer possible and if it’s becoming a little harder… I think that’s the truth.

“I was able to do some moments of maybe greatness this year but it was trickier to do it week in week out. Maybe that’s 35, maybe that’s the competition getting better and better, who knows.”

Ricciardo endured a difficult weekend in Singapore.

He was knocked out in Q1 before finishing at the back, claiming the fastest lap after a late pit stop.

Ricciardo admitted he has to be "prepared" for Singapore being his last F1 race.

“I have to acknowledge that it’s been a race by race situation,” Ricciardo added. “I would have obviously loved the weekend to have gone better.

“It didn’t. I have to be prepared for this, maybe this being it.”