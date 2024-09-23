Daniel Ricciardo “at peace” with possible end to F1 career as Red Bull decision looms

Daniel Ricciardo is "at peace" with the fact the Singapore Grand Prix could be his final F1 race.

Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo says he’s “at peace” if his F1 career comes to an end following the Singapore Grand Prix.

Speculation has been rife about Ricciardo’s future, with Red Bull looking set to make a change at VCARB for the United States Grand Prix.

Liam Lawson is expected to take Ricciardo’s place alongside Yuki Tsunoda for the race at COTA next month.

While this hasn’t been formally announced yet, the scenes at the end of the race in Singapore suggests Sunday might have been Ricciardo’s last outing.

The Australian was emotional afterwards, with tears in his eyes when speaking to F1TV.

Ricciardo also spent a significant amount of time in his VCARB F1 car before getting out as he reflected on potentially driving for a final time. 

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Ricciardo was candid about the situation.

“I do feel at peace with it,” Ricciardo said. “At some point it will come for all of us. I tried to get back into Red Bull. It didn’t work out. I also have to say, what else am I ultimately doing here and trying to achieve?

“I think when you experience the highs of winning you can only fight for P10 for so long. There is nothing like that feeling and if that is no longer possible and if it’s becoming a little harder… I think that’s the truth.

“I was able to do some moments of maybe greatness this year but it was trickier to do it week in week out. Maybe that’s 35, maybe that’s the competition getting better and better, who knows.”

Ricciardo endured a difficult weekend in Singapore.

He was knocked out in Q1 before finishing at the back, claiming the fastest lap after a late pit stop.

Ricciardo admitted he has to be "prepared" for Singapore being his last F1 race.

“I have to acknowledge that it’s been a race by race situation,” Ricciardo added. “I would have obviously loved the weekend to have gone better.

“It didn’t. I have to be prepared for this, maybe this being it.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

Moto2
News
1h ago
Jake Dixon’s 2025 Moto2 teammate confirmed
Jake Dixon
Jake Dixon
MotoGP
Feature
3h ago
Finally, hope for Honda? Five talking points from Emilia Romagna MotoGP
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
F1
News
3h ago
Daniel Ricciardo “at peace” with possible end to F1 career as Red Bull decision looms
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
RR
News
3h ago
Dominic Herbertson splits with racing team after one-year alliance
Dominic Herbertson
Dominic Herbertson
F1
News
4h ago
Toto Wolff accuses Christian Horner of “stirring sh*t up” after George Russell mention
Toto Wolff and Christian Horner
Toto Wolff and Christian Horner

More News

BSB
News
4h ago
Tom Ward gets BSB call-up in place of injured Franco Bourne
Tom Ward, 2024 Cadwell Park BSB.
Tom Ward, 2024 Cadwell Park BSB.
© British Superbike championship
WSBK
News
5h ago
Temperature issues cost Alex Lowes at Cremona World Superbike
Alex Lowes, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
6h ago
Yamaha World Superbike boss gives Jonathan Rea return update
Jonathan Rea, 2024 French WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2024 French WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
6h ago
Max Verstappen told FIA swearing drama “wasted energy” and “serves no good purpose”
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
6h ago
Lando Norris: McLaren dominant despite tweaks after rival ‘complaints’
Lando Norris
Lando Norris