Stunning suggestion that Red Bull should snap up unexpected F1 overachiever

Intriguing claim that Helmut Marko "won’t want to miss out"

Red Bull have been told to sign up Williams’ impressive Franco Colapinto.

Colapinto was thrown in at the deep end of Formula 1 as a mid-season replacement for the under-performing Logan Sargeant.

He has impressed for Williams in the past three grands prix but knows he won’t get a full-time race seat in 2025 because Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz have already been confirmed.

Instead, Red Bull have been told to monitor the talent from Argentina.

“Everything he’s done since he joined in Monza has been impressive,” F1 Nation podcast host Tom Clarkson said.

“He had a little crash and bounced back, no chance of his head dropping.

“[In Singapore], such a hard race mentally and physically. He finished just outside the points but was close to Albon in qualifying.

“I can’t praise the guy enough!”

Reporter Lawrence Barretto replied: “That qualifying performance is what we will talk about for a long time.

“Albon, highly rated, rebuilt his career at Williams, considered to give Carlos Sainz a run for his money when they are teammates next year.

“This kid comes in, on circuits that he doesn’t know, scored on the first circuit, the second time he got within thousandths of highly rated drivers.

“He is putting his stall out. He wants to prove that he’s deserved this chance in Formula 1.

“Everyone is talking about Colapinto.”

Sam Power from Australia’s Channel 10 added: “He has given a lot of team principals a headache to think ‘how can we make use of this talent?’

“Look at Red Bull…”

Clarkson wondered: “If Sainz was still umming and aahing and hadn’t made up his decision… with these three races under Franco’s belt, he brings money, Sainz costs money…

“Would James Vowles say ‘my driver line-up for 2025 is Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto, sorry Carlos Sainz you have taken too long, go and drive the Audi!’”

Power suggested: “Would Franco be a good fit for Red Bull? If Christian Horner is saying he’d consider George Russell, why wouldn’t he look at Franco?

“He’s a driver who has done an unbelievable job in deputising, like Liam Lawson did.

“He opens up a new market and demographic in Argentina which Formula 1 hasn’t had for a long time.

“In which case, if you want to look at what to do in the future, he’s a strong candidate.”

Barretto replied: “Helmut Marko is not afraid of making the tough decisions and he won’t want to miss out on a talent like Colapinto.”

