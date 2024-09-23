Toto Wolff accuses Christian Horner of “stirring sh*t up” after George Russell mention

Toto Wolff responds to Christian Horner's latest comments suggesting George Russell could be an option for Red Bull.

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner
Toto Wolff and Christian Horner

Toto Wolff has accused arch rival Christian Horner of “stirring sh*t” up after the Red Bull boss mentioned George Russell as a possible option.

Red Bull’s driver line-up has been a hot topic during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend amid speculation about Daniel Ricciardo’s future.

During a Sky interview on Saturday, Horner mentioned Russell being out of contract at the end of 2025 and that it would be “foolish” not to consider that.

Horner said: “Look, we're not afraid to go out of the pool. George Russell is out of contract at the end of next year. It would be foolish not to take that into consideration.

“There are other drivers, talented drivers, that will be out of contract as well.”

Horner’s comments are particularly interesting given Mercedes’ interest in Max Verstappen.

Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli will form Mercedes’ driver line-up for next year.

However, if Verstappen is on the market, Wolff might have a tough decision to make.

Speaking after the race on Sunday, Wolff was asked about Horner’s comments.

Wolff said as quoted by Motorsport.com: “I think he is always stirring sh*t up, it is part of the game.

“George is a Mercedes driver and has been forever and hopefully will be forever. We have a long contract with him.”

Wolff insists Russell and Antonelli are the “future” of Mercedes despite previous interest in Verstappen.

He added: “These two are the future. They have been and will be Mercedes drivers, and therefore we have contracts with George and Kimi that go much longer, that are very complicated in terms of options, etc.

“Mercedes has always been a pressure cooker, but this is where we stand as a team today, we want to go with these two.”

Verstappen’s contract doesn’t run out until the end of the 2028, but it’s widely understood he has a number of exit clauses in his contract. 

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
Feature
56m ago
Finally, hope for Honda? Five talking points from Emilia Romagna MotoGP
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
F1
News
56m ago
Daniel Ricciardo “at peace” with possible end to F1 career as Red Bull decision looms
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
RR
News
1h ago
Dominic Herbertson splits with racing team after one-year alliance
Dominic Herbertson
Dominic Herbertson
F1
News
2h ago
Toto Wolff accuses Christian Horner of “stirring sh*t up” after George Russell mention
Toto Wolff and Christian Horner
Toto Wolff and Christian Horner
BSB
News
2h ago
Tom Ward gets BSB call-up in place of injured Franco Bourne
Tom Ward, 2024 Cadwell Park BSB.
Tom Ward, 2024 Cadwell Park BSB.
© British Superbike championship

More News

Moto2
News
2h ago
Filip Salac announced as Jake Dixon’s Marc VDS Moto2 team-mate
Filip Salac, Marc VDS Racing Team, Emilia Romagna Moto2
Filip Salac, Marc VDS Racing Team, Emilia Romagna Moto2
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
3h ago
Temperature issues cost Alex Lowes at Cremona World Superbike
Alex Lowes, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
3h ago
Yamaha World Superbike boss gives Jonathan Rea return update
Jonathan Rea, 2024 French WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2024 French WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
4h ago
Max Verstappen told FIA swearing drama “wasted energy” and “serves no good purpose”
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
4h ago
Lando Norris: McLaren dominant despite tweaks after rival ‘complaints’
Lando Norris
Lando Norris