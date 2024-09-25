Toto Wolff wants F1 to still have “raw moments” amid Max Verstappen swearing drama

Toto Wolff weighs in on the Max Verstappen swearing row.

Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff

Toto Wolff believes it’s important F1 still has “raw moments” amid the ongoing swearing row involving Max Verstappen.

Verstappen’s decision to use the word “fuc*ed” in Thursday’s media press conference in Singapore caught the attention of the FIA.

The three-time world champion was then handed community service for his use of foul language.

Ahead of the weekend, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem called for a clampdown on swearing, stating ‘drivers aren’t rappers’.

In protest for his punishment, Verstappen refused to answer questions properly in the post-qualifying FIA press conference, before adopting a similar approach after Sunday’s race.

Wolff later gave his view on the situation.

“I think there is an argument that big swearing and being rude on the radio is not something that should happen,” Wolff said as quoted by Motorsport Week

“If it’s so bad, it is disrespectful towards the other side of the line. There are people at home watching it, the family of the people.

“And although it’s the f-word is common language now, I think it’s always the context and the way you say it. But we want to have emotions. We want to have raw moments.

“We understand that the drivers are in a state of extremes, but if we can dim it down a little bit, I think that’s good for all of us.

“But I wouldn’t necessarily ban the f-word. I think that is street words. There’s worse than that.”

Wolff doesn’t think the use of the “f-word” is the “worst thing”.

“We are all part of that travelling circus we know each other and I don’t think that using the f-word in a press conference is the worst thing,” Wolff added.

“Okay if we need to adapt all of us adapt our language including team principals then we’ll look at it more, the more civilised the case.”

