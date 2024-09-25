Valtteri Bottas sends ‘high priority’ message to Audi with F1 future still unclear

Valtteri Bottas is keen for his F1 future to be sorted during the upcoming break.

Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas wants his F1 future ‘sorted’ during the upcoming break ahead of next month’s United States Grand Prix.

Audi are still yet to decide who will partner Nico Hulkenberg at Sauber for the 2025 F1 season.

Bottas is reportedly the leading candidate to take the seat for next year albeit on a one-year deal.

Mattia Binotto is considering potential younger options though with McLaren junior Gabriele Bortoleto on his radar.

Williams’ Franco Colapinto would also be available for Sauber, with James Vowles keen to make a deal work.

Bottas sits last in the F1 drivers’ championship and he’s yet to score a point this year.

The Finn has only been out-qualified once by Sauber teammate Zhou Guanyu, highlighting the raw speed he still has particularly over one lap.

Speaking to F1TV after the race in Singapore, Bottas outlined his hopes for the upcoming break.

“First of all, try to find performance, evaluating what exactly is going to be the upgrade for Austin, which is very much needed,” Bottas said.

“And sorting things out for the future, that’s obviously high on my priority list because it’s starting to feel almost like Christmas time, you know it’s getting close so better get it sorted.”

For Bottas in Singapore, he was out-raced by Zhou after running wide early on due to overheating brakes.

After that, the pair worked together to keep Alpine’s Pierre Gasly behind.

“It was still not an easy day like expected, and also no help from safety cars,” he added.

“I just had an issue with my brakes at the beginning of the race. They overheated and I started locking up, so lost some time there. If I look at the race, I don’t think we would actually do much different.

“We could also work together as a team at the end of the race to keep Gasly behind and that was good, so I think we maximised today.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
19m ago
Alex Rins provides availability update after missing Misano MotoGP
Alex Rins
Alex Rins
F1
News
28m ago
Christian Horner urges Sergio Perez: "We need two drivers firing on all cylinders"
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Indian MotoGP shelved for 2025 - but it will be back
MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Luca Marini: “The bike is in the best position since I started”
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
F1
News
2h ago
Toto Wolff wants F1 to still have “raw moments” amid Max Verstappen swearing drama
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff

More News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
One of MotoGP’s beloved tracks ends doubt over future with new contract
Portimao
Portimao
MotoGP
News
3h ago
MotoGP legend has blunt warning for Pecco Bagnaia about Marc Marquez’s arrival
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
4h ago
Valtteri Bottas sends ‘high priority’ message to Audi with F1 future still unclear
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
F1
News
4h ago
Fernando Alonso makes surprising Ferrari “should have won” claim in Singapore
Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Jack Miller delivers verdict on last-lap battle with Johann Zarco in Misano
Zarco, Miller
Zarco, Miller