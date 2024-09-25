Fernando Alonso makes surprising Ferrari “should have won” claim in Singapore

Did Ferrari have the fastest car in Singapore? Fernando Alonso thinks so.

Fernando Alonso has made a surprising claim that Ferrari “should have won” the Singapore Grand Prix.

Ferrari endured a miserable qualifying at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, only securing ninth and 10th on the grid.

Charles Leclerc made a mistake on his Q3 effort after his tyres weren’t up to temperature, while Carlos Sainz crashed at the final sequence of corners.

On race day, Leclerc recovered to finish fifth after he was stuck behind Alonso and Nico Hulkenberg.

Sainz moved up to seventh after an early pit stop to undercut a number of the midfield runners, including Alonso.

Speaking after the race in Singapore, Alonso believed Ferrari had the “fastest car this weekend”.

"The Ferraris were, I mean, they should have won this race, probably. They were the fastest car this weekend,” Alonso said as quoted by Motorsport.com.

In terms of Alonso’s own race, the Spaniard finished a solid eighth as he undercut Hulkenberg through the pit stop phase.

Alonso believes Aston Martin were “lucky” to score points in Singapore, citing the handling difficulties he faced.

"Behind the top four teams, just in front of Checo, so normally it's ninth and 10th available. Finishing eighth is a bit better than our best dreams,” he added.

"Good points, but still one lap behind and not great pace, difficult car to drive the whole weekend. So yeah, we were just lucky we got points, but it was possible to be P15 and have the same feeling.

"I think we should [have] be 15th and 16th. We are eighth, two seconds behind a Ferrari. So I don't know if I can do more."

Aston Martin sit comfortably in P5 in the F1 constructors’ championship.

