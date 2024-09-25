Daniel Ricciardo unsure of next career move if time in “exhausting” F1 ends

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted he will need “time to figure out” his next career move if his time in F1 comes to an end following last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

While nothing has been formally announced by Red Bull yet, Ricciardo is expected to be replaced by Liam Lawson for next month’s race at the Circuit of the Americas.

The Australian gave a number of in-depth interviews after a difficult race in Singapore, including one with F1 TV, where he was very emotional after potentially his final outing in F1.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race in Singapore, Ricciardo described F1 as “exhausting” as he weighed up his next career move if he loses his full-time seat.

“I don’t know. It’s exhausting,” he said. “We all know that. It’s exhausting. Look, if this is it and things move on without me I think firstly I will give myself time to figure out what’s next. I am also grateful for the career.

“Getting to F1 was a dream let alone being here for over a decade and having the chance to fight for wins.

“I don’t want to look back and be ‘oh, poor me’. It’s been great and maybe it’s something different.

“Maybe I go on and climb mountains or something.”

Ricciardo has eight F1 wins to his name, finishing third in the drivers’ championship on two occasions.

During his Red Bull stint - and later Renault one, particularly in 2020, Ricciardo was widely regarded as one of the best drivers in F1.

However, joining McLaren for 2021 proved to be a key turning point in his career as he struggled to adapt to the Woking outfit’s car.

Reflecting on his F1 career, Ricciardo recounted a poignant encounter with three-time world champion Sir Jackie Stewart.

“Sometimes it felt a lot more effortless,” he explained. “I remember actually it was here in 2014. That was my breakthrough year. Sir Jackie Stewart caught me in the lobby. I remember he said something to me.

“He goes: 'If you ever want to talk, let me know because it won’t always be as easy as it seems'. You know, he was preparing for the lows. I was on such a high. Ok, I didn’t win the championship that year but everything felt easy. I am exaggerating, not easy.

“But when he told me, I was like ‘I am good, what are you talking about? I am not struggling. I am not intimidated by anyone. What is this?’. Even the following year, 2015, was a tough year. I immediately realised what he was talking about. Never get too high. Try not to get too low. Try to ride the wave. Keep your feet on the ground.”