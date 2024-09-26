EXCLUSIVE: Gene Haas prepared to invest in F1 team to "increase the ceiling"

Haas boss Ayao Komatsu has revealed that team owner Gene Haas has been convinced to invest in the F1 team following an impressive 2024 campaign.

Haas have been one of F1's best-performing teams in 2024, relative to the size of the organisation.

The American outfit currently sits seventh in the F1 constructors' championship with six rounds remaining.

They are just three points behind VCARB, who haven’t scored a single point since the season resumed in August.

Even though Haas are the smallest team on the grid in terms of personnel and facilities, they’ve punched above their weight this year.

Realistically, this is likely the peak of what Haas can achieve under their current model.

With Haas' midfield rivals investing heavily - Williams are on the rise under James Vowles; Sauber will be backed by automotive giant Audi in 2026; VCARB have closer ties to Red Bull - Haas must respond before they’re left behind.

Speaking exclusively to Crash.net at the Dutch Grand Prix last month, Komatsu revealed that team owner Gene Haas has agreed to invest in the team as they look to "increase the ceiling".

Komatsu outlined the F1 team needed to prove to Gene Haas they could "maximise" what they have before getting full commitment from their owner.

“With the current model, how we set up currently, I don’t think we can do any better than this - much better,” Komatsu said.

“But the good thing is Gene, he always said he will invest as long as we can show as a team we can maximise what we got. This is exactly what we’ve done.

“Gene has already started investing more after three races. After three races in Melbourne, he agreed on certain things. We need to invest. We need to improve the team.

“We need to really increase the ceiling of the team to be able to perform better. We have to do it in parallel.

“Maximising what we got, then that will convince Gene to invest more which is what happened. With that investment, we will gradually, gradually increase our capability. If we don’t, there’s no way we can fight for P7 [in the future].”