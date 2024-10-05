Max Verstappen’s head-scratching reply to query about Red Bull exit clause

Max Verstappen quizzed about Red Bull exit

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen issued an intriguing response to a question about a possible exit clause in his Red Bull contract.

The presence (and detail) of this potential clause enabling Verstappen to walk out on Red Bull before his contract ends in 2028 has been discussed all season.

Mercedes have made clear their interest, while Aston Martin are an interesting option after also acquiring Adrian Newey from Red Bull.

Verstappen was asked by Sky Italy if it’s true that he has an exit clause in his Red Bull deal.

"Maybe yes or maybe no,” he cryptically replied.

“I repeat, I'm not thinking about this at the moment, because there are so many things this year that I want to try to understand and do better than in the years to come.

“What will happen next is still far away for me. So I don't have it in my head at the moment."

Verstappen is certain to stick with Red Bull next year because the 2025 F1 driver line-up is locked in.

But in 2026 the engine regulations change creating the possibility for wholesale changes, if the pecking order is mixed up.

Verstappen was asked if he’d go to whoever has the fastest car.

"For my part, I think I've already been in this team for a long time,” he said.

“Then clearly people always want to win, everyone in the paddock wants to win.

“So you can very easily switch from one side to the other over the years.

“But I don't want to let my career in F1 be like this, I don't want to be part of four or five teams.

“I want to build a long and stable and beautiful relationship with everyone within the team and to feel at home.

“Changing teams often is not good for me also, something that I don't want to do at this stage of my career.

“My next step, if ever, will be my last step.

“But the next step could also be the renewal with the team. It's all up in the air at the moment."

