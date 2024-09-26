Esteban Ocon labels 2025 Haas F1 teammate Ollie Bearman “a remarkable talent”

Esteban Ocon has hailed future Haas F1 teammate Oliver Bearman as a “remarkable talent” following his impressive drive at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Bearman was drafted in as a replacement for Kevin Magnussen in Baku, who was sidelined with a race ban.

On his first official outing for Haas, Bearman out-qualified Nico Hulkenberg before finishing in the points.

Bearman will join Haas full-time next year alongside Ocon, giving the American outfit an all-new driver-line up.

Speaking about Bearman’s drive in Azerbaijan, Ocon said: “What he's done in Baku was really remarkable and I knew it.

“I think everyone in the paddock knew that he’s a remarkable talent and what he’s done was very impressive, to be on pace straightaway at such a technical track.

“I’ve been looking at his lap in F2 when he had the steering bent and he was on pole, and that tells you everything. It tells you that he’s at ease straight away whatever car he’s driving.

“It’s great for him, for the team, for myself, that he’s going to have some good experience before heading into the full season next year.”

Ocon will become Haas’ de facto team leader - something he’s not experienced previously in his career.

At Force India and Alpine, he had more experienced teammates in Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso.

While more recently, he’s been alongside Pierre Gasly.

Opening up about his relationship with Bearman, Ocon added: “We’ve chatted a little bit but we’ve been so busy that unfortunately not enough.

“We are going to be spending time a lot this winter and be able to catch up, so I’m not afraid on that side. It’s been really good to see him shine at Baku and I’m pleased for him and the team.”