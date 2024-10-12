Max Verstappen put on the spot about following Adrian Newey to Aston Martin

Max Verstappen has been grilled about following Adrian Newey to Aston Martin.

Newey’s move from Red Bull means the greatest car designer in F1 history will take on a new project from next season.

Newey will become Managing Technical Partner and shareholder at Aston Martin but, crucially, will be able to influence their 2026 car.

Aston Martin’s hope is that Newey can launch a dominant era when the new engine regulations begin.

Red Bull have been forced to deny that their current difficulties are linked to Newey announcing his exit.

"It's very difficult, people always talk about it,” Verstappen said to Sky Italy.

“I prefer to look to the future because we can always talk about it and we can try to think about what will be different.

“But it won't change our situation and it's important to look ahead to learn how to become stronger and better."

It has been suggested that the next piece of the puzzle for Aston Martin is to recruit F1’s top driver.

It would mean Verstappen would drive a Newey-designed car once again.

"People talk about these things a lot more than I do,” he said about moving to Aston Martin in 2026.

“I'm very relaxed, I just think about driving and trying to understand my problems and improve.

“Then I go home and live my life. I'm pretty calm about the future.

“It's very simple for me, I like what I do and as long as I enjoy it I'll stay here and I'll continue to drive in F1 too.

“If I want to go elsewhere, I will go elsewhere.

“It's not in my mind at the moment."