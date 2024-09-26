Daniel Ricciardo's emotional first words after F1 axe is confirmed

Daniel Ricciardo has offered his first reaction to losing his F1 drive.

His team, RB, have confirmed that Ricciardo will be replaced by Liam Lawson will immediate effect.

Ricciardo has no contract for 2025 and his Formula 1 career, which started 14 years ago, appears to have abruptly ended.

“I’ve loved this sport my whole life," Ricciardo reacted.

“It’s wild and wonderful and been a journey.

“To the teams and individuals that have played their part, thank you.

"To the fans who love the sport sometimes more than me haha thank you.

“It’ll always have its highs and lows but it’s been fun and truth be told I wouldn’t change it.

"Until the next adventure.”

Ricciardo drove for HRT, Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Renault, McLaren and RB.

He initially lost his F1 place two years ago when McLaren replaced him with Oscar Piastri.

But a mid-season comeback at AlphaTauri last year was impressive, and enough to hold off Lawson for a full-time race seat this year.

But now the news that Ricciardo feared at last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix is confirmed.

He exits F1 after 257 race starts, three pole positions and eight wins.

Lawson will first drive for RB, alongside Yuki Tsunoda, at the United States Grand Prix.