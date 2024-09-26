Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 exit confirmed as he loses RB seat to Liam Lawson 

RB have confirmed that Daniel Ricciardo will not see out the rest of the 2024 F1 season.

RB have confirmed that Daniel Ricciardo will be replaced by Liam Lawson for the rest of the 2024 F1 season. 

The move, which had been expected after all signs pointed to Singapore being an emotional farewell from F1 for Ricciardo, comes into effect from the United States Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s decision to axe Ricciardo from their driver line-up brings to an end a 257-race career spanning 14 seasons for the 35-year-old Australian, who won eight grand prix during that time.

It also leaves Ricciardo having to accept that his “fairytale” ambition of returning to the Red Bull senior team he left at the end of 2018 is realistically over.

His likely final act in F1 was to boost Max Verstappen's bid to win a fourth successive world championship by snatching the extra point for setting the fastest lap away from McLaren’s Lando Norris in Singapore.

“Everyone here at VCARB would like to thank Daniel for his hard work across the last two seasons with us," RB team principal Laurent Mekies said. 

"He has brought a lot of experience and talent to the ream with a fantastic attitude, which has helped everyone to develop and foster a tight team spirit. Daniel has been a true gentleman both on and off the track and never without that smile. 

"He will be missed, but will always hold a special place within the Red Bull family."

Red Bull reserve driver Lawson will take the vacated RB seat alongside Yuki Tsunoda, who has outperformed Ricciardo while the pair have been teammates.

The 22-year-old Kiwi previously stepped in to race for RB at five events last year when Ricciardo broke his hand in a crash two races into his F1 comeback.

Lawson impressed during his brief F1 cameo in 2023 and will now have a chance to stake a claim for a future Red Bull drive, with Sergio Perez’s future beyond the end of the season still uncertain.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to welcome Liam," Mekies added. "He already knows the team well. He drove for us last season, and coped well under difficult circumstances, so it’ll be a natural transition. 

"It’s great to see young talent from within the Red Bull family make the next step. We’re looking forward to getting our heads down and focusing on the rest of the season together.”

