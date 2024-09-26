Daniel Ricciardo’s money-spinning F1 payday ends

Daniel Ricciardo earned plenty of plaudits on the F1 track and plenty of money, as a result.

The RB has lost his race seat with immediate effect, and will be replaced by Liam Lawson whose first drive will be the upcoming United States Grand Prix.

Ricciardo’s F1 career is almost certainly over, ending a journey which started 14 years ago.

He became a hugely well-paid driver over the years.

This season, Ricciardo was earning $7m according to sports-business platform Spotrac.

A previous deal with McLaren reportedly made Ricciardo among the top earners in Formula 1.

McLaren’s decision to ditch Ricciardo at the end of 2022 meant they had to pay off the remainder of his contract, to the tune of a reported $18m.

“He is a very wealthy man, he has earned well in Formula 1,” Sky Sports’ Craig Slater reported after Ricciardo’s exit was confirmed.

“He has just bought a near-€10m pad in Monaco, as I understand it.

“He has got a big farm in Western Australia. That’s where he’s from, Perth.

“He has property in California, as well. He’s done well!”