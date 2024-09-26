Daniel Ricciardo’s money-spinning F1 payday ends

Daniel Ricciardo has pocketed some massive paydays during F1 career

Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo earned plenty of plaudits on the F1 track and plenty of money, as a result.

The RB has lost his race seat with immediate effect, and will be replaced by Liam Lawson whose first drive will be the upcoming United States Grand Prix.

Ricciardo’s F1 career is almost certainly over, ending a journey which started 14 years ago.

He became a hugely well-paid driver over the years.

This season, Ricciardo was earning $7m according to sports-business platform Spotrac.

A previous deal with McLaren reportedly made Ricciardo among the top earners in Formula 1.

McLaren’s decision to ditch Ricciardo at the end of 2022 meant they had to pay off the remainder of his contract, to the tune of a reported $18m.

“He is a very wealthy man, he has earned well in Formula 1,” Sky Sports’ Craig Slater reported after Ricciardo’s exit was confirmed.

“He has just bought a near-€10m pad in Monaco, as I understand it.

“He has got a big farm in Western Australia. That’s where he’s from, Perth.

“He has property in California, as well. He’s done well!”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
7m ago
Trackhouse provide update on Miguel Oliveira after "multiple fracture"
Miguel Oliveira
Miguel Oliveira
F1
News
20m ago
When Liam Lawson knew he would replace Daniel Ricciardo - and why it ‘wasn’t nice’
Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson
F1
News
41m ago
Red Bull warned against setting up Liam Lawson “for failure”
Liam Lawson will replace Daniel Ricciardo at RB
Liam Lawson will replace Daniel Ricciardo at RB
WSBK
Results
1h ago
Aragon World Superbike FP1 Results: Razgatlioglu back in action, back on top
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
BSB
News
1h ago
Tommy Bridewell brings engine and chassis updates to Donington Park
Tommy Bridewell
Tommy Bridewell

More News

BSB
News
1h ago
Fraser Rogers pens deal to confirm 2025 British Superbikes team
Fraser Rogers
Fraser Rogers
WSBK
1h ago
Aragon World Superbike: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
2024 Indonesian MotoGP: Enea Bastianini smashes lap record in tight Practice
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Indonesia MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Indonesia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton praises Daniel Ricciardo with “gross” but hilarious memory
Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo
Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo
BSB
News
1h ago
Kyle Ryde sends “no excuses” warning to title rival Tommy Bridewell
Kyle Ryde
Kyle Ryde