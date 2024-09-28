Mick Schumacher in the mix for F1’s last vacant drive

Mick Schumacher hopes to claim the Sauber drive for 2025.

It is the last vacant race seat before the 2025 F1 driver line-up is confirmed.

The son of Michael Schumacher has hinted that he is a contender hoping to get the nod.

He told Sky Germany about a Plan B: "I'll deal with it if the time comes and Plan A doesn't work.

"Plan B must be in the back of your mind. I don't know where it's going at the moment.”

Schumacher insisted that a Sauber decision is imminent.

But, their current driver Valtteri Bottas is also a leading option.

“Sorting things out for the future, that’s obviously high on my priority list because it’s starting to feel almost like Christmas time, you know it’s getting close so better get it sorted,” said Bottas in Singapore.

Bottas, 35, has previously insisted he wants a multi-year deal rather than a short-term commitment.

Franco Colapinto, who is impressing with Williams after replacing Logan Sargeant mid-season, could also be considered.

Schumacher represents an interesting alternative.

Sauber, who will fully become Audi in 2026, have already signed Nico Hulkenberg for next year, giving them a German presence.

Audi, a mighty German manufacturer, to look to the son of a national legend to further boost their project.

Schumacher would also be a younger option than Bottas.

Schumacher has been trying to find his way back onto the F1 grid since Haas axed him at the end of 2022, after two seasons.

Then-team boss Guenther Steiner cited the frequency of Schumacher’s crashes, at the time.

Schumacher has since become Mercedes’ third driver for two years, putting in vital work on the simulator.

He also joined Alpine’s endurance programme this year, and drove at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

But Schumacher missed out on an Alpine F1 drive, when Jack Doohan got the nod.