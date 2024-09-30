Lewis Hamilton reveals battle with depression after school bullying

Lewis Hamilton has opened up on his mental health struggles.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he has suffered from depression throughout his life.

The seven-time world champion, 39, is the most successful F1 driver in history. As well as matching Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world titles, Hamilton has won 105 grands prix and taken 104 pole positions - more than any other driver.

Despite the success he has achieved throughout his illustrious career driving for McLaren and Mercedes, Hamilton, who will join Ferrari next season, opened up on the mental health battles he has experienced.

"I think it was the pressure of the racing and struggling at school. The bullying. I had no one to talk to,” Hamilton told The Times.

"I've struggled with mental health through my life, depression from a very early age when I was, like, 13 ... when I was in my twenties I had some really difficult phases.”

When asked if he has ever seen a therapist, Hamilton replied: "I spoke to one woman, years ago, but that wasn't really helpful. I would like to find someone today.”

Hamilton revealed he started waking up at 5am to meditate before going for a run during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The Briton described this as "a really great way of getting in touch with myself, my inner feelings, understanding what I can do”.

Hamilton, who made his F1 debut aged 21 in 2007, believes he is more mature today than he was at the start of his grand prix career.

"You're learning about things that have been passed down to you from your parents, noticing those patterns, how you react to things, how you can change those," he said.

"So what might have angered me in the past doesn't anger me today. I am so much more refined."

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Renault to cease F1 engine programme with Alpine set to become customer
Alpine
Alpine
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Is MotoGP’s tyre pressure rule making it look stupid?
Pedro Acosta, Tech GASGAS, Indonesian MotoGP 2024
Pedro Acosta, Tech GASGAS, Indonesian MotoGP 2024
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Helmut Marko warns Max Verstappen F1 quit threat is 'serious'
Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen
Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen
MotoGP
Feature
3h ago
Five things we learned from the 2024 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, Indonesia MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, Indonesia MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton tipped to be ‘catalyst for good things to happen’ at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

More News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Di Giannantonio vs Marquez: ‘It was a pity, we battled too much’
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Pedro Acosta “getting closer and closer” to first MotoGP win
Pedro Acosta, Tech GASGAS, Indonesian MotoGP 2024
Pedro Acosta, Tech GASGAS, Indonesian MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Aleix Espargaro questions MotoGP penalty consistency after Miller pile-up
Jack Miller, KTM MotoGP, 2024 Indonesian GP
Jack Miller, KTM MotoGP, 2024 Indonesian GP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
Feature
7h ago
Has the 2024 MotoGP title battle actually become a one-horse race?
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, Indonesia MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, Indonesia MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
BSB
News
7h ago
Kyle Ryde “fortunate the red flag came out” in Donington Park BSB Race 3
Kyle Ryde, 2024 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Kyle Ryde, 2024 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography