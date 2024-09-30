Lewis Hamilton reveals battle with depression after school bullying

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he has suffered from depression throughout his life.

The seven-time world champion, 39, is the most successful F1 driver in history. As well as matching Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world titles, Hamilton has won 105 grands prix and taken 104 pole positions - more than any other driver.

Despite the success he has achieved throughout his illustrious career driving for McLaren and Mercedes, Hamilton, who will join Ferrari next season, opened up on the mental health battles he has experienced.

"I think it was the pressure of the racing and struggling at school. The bullying. I had no one to talk to,” Hamilton told The Times.

"I've struggled with mental health through my life, depression from a very early age when I was, like, 13 ... when I was in my twenties I had some really difficult phases.”

When asked if he has ever seen a therapist, Hamilton replied: "I spoke to one woman, years ago, but that wasn't really helpful. I would like to find someone today.”

Hamilton revealed he started waking up at 5am to meditate before going for a run during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The Briton described this as "a really great way of getting in touch with myself, my inner feelings, understanding what I can do”.

Hamilton, who made his F1 debut aged 21 in 2007, believes he is more mature today than he was at the start of his grand prix career.

"You're learning about things that have been passed down to you from your parents, noticing those patterns, how you react to things, how you can change those," he said.

"So what might have angered me in the past doesn't anger me today. I am so much more refined."