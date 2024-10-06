Australian racing series admits interest in luring Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo is of interest to a racing series in his native Australia.

The Supercars Championship - an FIA-governed touring car series based in Australia and New Zealand - has taken note of Ricciardo’s availability.

The Formula 1 veteran’s next step is unclear after he lost his RB race seat with immediate effect to Liam Lawson.

Ricciardo won’t race again this year, and has no F1 contract for next season, meaning his career is likely over.

Supercars chief executive Shane Howard hopes the addition of a Perth street circuit in 2026 could tempt Ricciardo.

“I think everyone would welcome Daniel with open arms, absolutely,” Howard told News Corp.

“Would we like to see Daniel Ricciardo in a Supercar? 100 per cent.

“Just imagine if he could be in one of our cars and race in a new street race in Perth, that would be something special wouldn’t it?

“It would be absolutely massive.

“He is such an incredible driver and such an incredible personality and people just absolutely love him.

“Imagine him racing at Bathurst, wow. That would be very cool indeed.

“At an appropriate time we would reach out to Daniel and his management.

“Obviously he has got a lot going on and we respect that.

“Blake Friend in his management team used to work for us.

“At the right time, we would reach out, but we would certainly like to have him in one of our cars, 100 per cent we would.”

Ricciardo has kept his cards close to his chest regarding his next move.

He has hinted at recent F1 rounds that the prospect of joining another racing series does not interest him.

But now he is faced without a race seat in F1, and without much prospect of returning to the grid in 2025, he will be confronted by the decision of whether to look elsewhere.