Carlos Sainz warned to keep an eye out: “Franco Colapinto is younger, costs less”

Carlos Sainz has been told to look over his shoulder when he arrives at Williams next year.

Williams completed the huge coup of attracting outgoing Ferrari driver Sainz to their race seat, alongside Alex Albon, in 2025 and beyond.

But since then, they have welcomed Franco Colapinto who has raised eyebrows inside the F1 paddock with his impressive drives.

Colapinto came in as a temporary replacement for under-performing Logan Sargeant but has driven with authority despite his inexperience.

“Williams will look, next year, when Carlos is driving the other car, then see where Alex is,” Guenther Steiner claimed on the Red Flags podcast.

“If they are equal they will say: ‘We have Colapinto, he is 10 years younger than these guys and costs a lot less money but he hasn’t got a drive’.

“It’s a good position to be in.

“I am sure they will try to find a place for him. People will be looking at him.

“He has had a few little accidents but, boom, he puts it in the right spot again time-wise.”

Steiner credited Colapinto’s eye-catching first-lap overtake at the Singapore Grand Prix: “It is impressive, what he did.

“He saw a hole and drove into it. He’s there to show he can stay.

“In my opinion, he did. In three races, he showed that he deserved to be there.”

But Steiner insists that Williams will still be content to have committed to a big-money deal for grand prix winner Sainz.

“I don’t think they regret having someone like Sainz. It’s always good for a team,” Steiner said.

“It is obviously a big help, he attracts other people.

“James Vowles can be proud of finding Colapinto. But why did he find him three months too late?

“I would try to give him to Audi. I have no idea if they want him or not.

He has shown that he can do it, so why not?

“Otherwise there are not a lot of options.

“Albon has got a multi-year deal with Williams. So does Carlos.

“He’s between a rock and a hard place, good old Colapinto!”