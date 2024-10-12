Guenther Steiner points out a decision which Haas are getting wrong

Guenther Steiner questions Haas driver decision

Guenther Steiner
Guenther Steiner

Guenther Steiner claims Haas are getting a crunch decision wrong about their drivers.

The former team principal insists Kevin Magnussen should be replaced immediately by Ollie Bearman.

Haas have already confirmed that Bearman will replace Magnussen for the 2025 F1 season but Steiner wants to see the swap earlier.

Steiner told the Red Flags podcast why: “The biggest example at the moment is Williams.”

Williams took the mis-firing Logan Sargeant out of their car and have been rewarded by the performances of Franco Colapinto.

Steiner joked: “The great Alex Albon - the most talented driver since Michael Schumacher - then comes a guy who nobody knows how to pronounce his name.

“Where is this guy coming from? I respect Alex a lot, he’s a good driver.

“Colapinto, I didn’t have him on my radar. Fair play to James Vowles, he discovered a very good talent there.

“The guy is equalling or almost beating Albon, who we know is a talent.

“What is there to lose to put Bearman in?

“He can’t do worse than to be second-last and hitting the wall…”

Magnussen was forced to retire early from the F1 Singapore Grand Prix due to a puncture.

He had previously served a one-race ban for the accumulation of penalty points.

Haas have, however, made major strides since last season when they finished bottom of the constructors’ championship with Steiner in charge.

Under Ayao Komatsu’s leadership, they sit seventh thanks largely to the drives of Nico Hulkenberg.

Hulkenberg will go to Sauber next year and Haas have recruited Alpine’s Esteban Ocon.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB
Results
27m ago
2024 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown Finale) - Race Results (1)
Danny Kent, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Showdown , Race 1
Danny Kent, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Showdown , Race 1
© Ian Hopgood Photography
WSBK
News
41m ago
Iker Lecuona “started to cry” after delivering Honda first 2024 WorldSBK podium
Iker Lecuona, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Iker Lecuona, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
54m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu “just waiting and watching” before pulling 9-second gap in Estoril Race 1
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Claim about Jack Miller’s ‘passport ride’ criticised as “nonsense”
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
F1
News
1h ago
Christian Horner delivers bullish RB20 development warning to McLaren
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

More News

WSBK
News
3h ago
Remy Gardner out of Estoril World Superbike after Race 1 crash
Remy Gardner, 2024 Italian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Remy Gardner, 2024 Italian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Max Verstappen put on the spot about following Adrian Newey to Aston Martin
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Valentino Rossi reveals hot-heated Max Biaggi altercation in an elevator
Valentino Rossi, Max Biaggi
Valentino Rossi, Max Biaggi
BSB
Results
4h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown Finale) - Qualifying Results
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, showdown final, qualifying
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, showdown final, qualifying
© Ian Hopgood Photography
WSBK
Results
4h ago
Estoril World Superbike Race 1 Results: Razgatlioglu dominates as Bautista crashes out
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose