Guenther Steiner points out a decision which Haas are getting wrong

Guenther Steiner claims Haas are getting a crunch decision wrong about their drivers.

The former team principal insists Kevin Magnussen should be replaced immediately by Ollie Bearman.

Haas have already confirmed that Bearman will replace Magnussen for the 2025 F1 season but Steiner wants to see the swap earlier.

Steiner told the Red Flags podcast why: “The biggest example at the moment is Williams.”

Williams took the mis-firing Logan Sargeant out of their car and have been rewarded by the performances of Franco Colapinto.

Steiner joked: “The great Alex Albon - the most talented driver since Michael Schumacher - then comes a guy who nobody knows how to pronounce his name.

“Where is this guy coming from? I respect Alex a lot, he’s a good driver.

“Colapinto, I didn’t have him on my radar. Fair play to James Vowles, he discovered a very good talent there.

“The guy is equalling or almost beating Albon, who we know is a talent.

“What is there to lose to put Bearman in?

“He can’t do worse than to be second-last and hitting the wall…”

Magnussen was forced to retire early from the F1 Singapore Grand Prix due to a puncture.

He had previously served a one-race ban for the accumulation of penalty points.

Haas have, however, made major strides since last season when they finished bottom of the constructors’ championship with Steiner in charge.

Under Ayao Komatsu’s leadership, they sit seventh thanks largely to the drives of Nico Hulkenberg.

Hulkenberg will go to Sauber next year and Haas have recruited Alpine’s Esteban Ocon.