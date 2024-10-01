‘I warned about this’ - Jos Verstappen continues Christian Horner feud

Jos Verstappen has continued his dispute with Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner by saying his warnings are starting to come true.

The feud dates back to when Verstappen Sr claimed the controversy around Horner risked “driving people apart” within Red Bull after allegations of sexual harassment and coercive, controlling behaviour were made about about the 50-year-old.

Horner, who has always denied the allegations, was cleared after Red Bull conducted an internal investigation into the claims. In August, the woman who complained about Horner’s behaviour had her appeal against the investigation dismissed.

In the following months, Red Bull have been rocked by the departures of chief technical officer Adrian Newey, sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, and strategy chief Will Courtenay.

Speaking to Motorsport at the East Belgian Rally, Max Verstappen’s father said the developments are exactly what he feared would happen at the beginning of the year.

"Yes, this is what I warned about", Verstappen said. "The team then says: 'Oh, it doesn't matter, we have someone else [who we can put on that position].’

"But it's too many people now [leaving]. And Max gets questions about it every time and so on. So yeah, I think it's just not good, what's happening at the moment.”

Verstappen Sr, who also pulled out of a planned appearance in a historic parade at the Austrian Grand Prix after learning Horner had tried to block him from taking part, added: "He [Horner] always glosses over it.”

Red Bull’s on-track performance has stuttered in recent months, with the team losing the lead of the constructors’ championship to a resurgent McLaren, who hold a 41-point advantage with six races remaining.

After claiming seven victories from the opening 10 rounds, three-time world champion Verstappen has endured an eight-race winless streak and seen his championship lead reduced to 52 points by Lando Norris.