F1’s Abu Dhabi rookie sprint race plan abandoned until 2025

F1 has postponed a proposal to stage a post-season, rookie-only sprint race event in Abu Dhabi by a year.

Abu Dhabi was expected to stage the rookie sprint event this year
Abu Dhabi was expected to stage the rookie sprint event this year

F1 has abandoned a plan to stage a sprint race solely for rookie drivers after the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The idea to hold a 10-car sprint event on the Tuesday after the season finale in Abu Dhabi for rookie drivers only had received widespread support from the teams but it has been postponed by a year.

A plan will be formulated for the concept to instead be staged at the end of the 2025 season due to “timing and organisational constraints” which were flagged during the latest meeting of the F1 Commission on Wednesday.

"The concept of a “rookie race” to be added to the 2024 post-season test schedule at Abu Dhabi was discussed," an FIA statement read.

"While the concept received widespread support, it was determined that due to timing and organisational constraints, the event would not take place in 2024, and discussions will continue to formulate a potential concept and plan for 2025.”

2026 rules amended and nine test days

The FIA also announced amendments to the 2026 regulations.

“These involve an increase of the expected aerodynamic performance of the cars following extensive collaboration between the teams and the FIA over the last few months,” they said.

“The 2026 Financial Regulations will be an evolution of the current regulatory framework. The objectives of the 2026 regulations are to provide a competitive balance between sporting fairness and financial sustainability.

“These three updates will be presented at the World Motor Sport Council meeting on Thursday, October 17.”

In addition, the FIA confirmed that pre-season testing ahead of the 2026 season will be formed of three, three-day tests.

“The 2026 Sporting Regulations have undergone a significant re-vamp, seeking to simplify their structure,” they explained. “In terms of substance, the 2026 pre-season test schedule will involve three, three-day tests, in recognition of the challenges presented by the new Power Unit Regulations.”

