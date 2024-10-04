Charles Leclerc assesses Lewis Hamilton challenge: ‘I don’t know his weaknesses’

Charles Leclerc has admitted he’s “super curious” to see how Lewis Hamilton works - and why he’s been so successful in F1 when he joins Ferrari next year.

Hamilton and Leclerc will form an F1 super-team when they join forces at Ferrari for the 2025 campaign.

The seven-time world champion shocked the sporting world in February when his shock decision to join Ferrari from Mercedes was announced.

Hamilton has spent his entire F1 career within the Mercedes family, starting off with McLaren-Mercedes in 2007.

He switched to the Mercedes works team in 2013, winning six of his seven titles with them.

In an interview with The Race, Leclerc assessed the challenge of going up against Hamilton.

"I will be super curious to see what he has done right for all his career to have had all the success that he's had," Leclerc said. "He has very little weaknesses - well actually, I don't know any weaknesses of Lewis. He's a super strong driver, always there, super fast, super consistent.

"It will be super interesting for me to learn from Lewis, as much as showing what I am capable of in the same car as Lewis. These two things motivate me a lot."

Leclerc comfortably beat Sebastian Vettel across their two years together as teammates, so going up against a multiple-time world champion isn’t unusual territory for the Monegasque.

The current Ferrari acknowledged the strength of his teammates throughout his time in F1, conceding it’s better to have strong internal competition than a “number two driver” alongside you.

"Since I got into Formula 1, I have been very lucky," Leclerc added. "Instead of thinking that I wish I had a number two driver as a teammate, I have always thought it is so much better to have the best as your teammate.

"I have had very, very fast teammates who have pushed me forward and with Lewis I will learn a lot as well.

Leclerc sits third in the 2024 F1 drivers’ standings with two victories to his name.