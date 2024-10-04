No more iconic Rolex crown shots as F1 announce deal which could be worth over $1 billion

F1 have recently announced a major sponsorship deal with luxury goods group LVMH, taking over from Rolex.

According to Bloomberg, the deal could be worth over $1 billion, with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE sponsoring F1 grands prix from 2025.

LVMH’s brands include Louis Vuitton, Moët Hennessy and TAG Heuer.

It brings an end to Rolex’s involvement in F1, with the Swiss watch brand the sport’s timekeeping sponsor since 2013.

The synonyms Rolex crown has resulted in a number of iconic photographs involving F1 drivers, such as Lewis Hamilton standing on the podium with the aforementioned logo above his head.

F1 have confirmed “further details of the partnership will be announced in early 2025”.

Speaking of the news, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “Our sport is founded on the relentless pursuit of excellence, a value that also lies at the heart of LVMH, so I am delighted to announce this historic partnership will begin in 2025.

“As Formula 1 continues its global growth, attracting new and more diverse audiences, the strength and breadth of LVMH makes it the perfect partner for us to work with as we look to continually enhance the experience of our fans and the heritage of our incredible sport.

“This is a landmark partnership for both companies, and I would like to thank Bernard and Frédéric Arnault for their vision and commitment to bring this to life.”

Greg Maffei, Liberty Media CEO, added: “LVMH and Formula 1 are two global brands that consistently push the boundaries of creativity and innovation, values core to Liberty Media.

“We were thrilled to work with one of the LVMH Maisons during the Las Vegas Grand Prix last year, and to now expand our relationship with the Group as they become a Global Partner.

“The opportunity to scale our commercial arrangements is emblematic of the vision we have for Formula 1 as the business continues to grow its platform. We look forward to working with Bernard and Frédéric Arnault in the years to come.”