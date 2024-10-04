Toto Wolff puts a pause on Max Verstappen “flirting” over possible Mercedes move

"For me, it's like flirting outside whilst you're making your relationship work. It doesn't work, I'm not flirting outside."

Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff

Toto Wolff has said he will stop “flirting” with Max Verstappen as he gives “maximum support” to Mercedes’ 2025 F1 drivers.

Wolff has been vocal in his interest in signing Verstappen since Lewis Hamilton’s shock switch to Ferrari was announced in February.

However, with Verstappen unwilling to leave Red Bull, Mercedes have promoted wonderkid Andrea Kimi Antonelli alongside George Russell for the 2025 F1 season.

With Verstappen seemingly no longer an option - at least for now - Wolff has said he will stop with his public affection towards the Dutchman.

“We're sitting back,” he told Motorsport.com. “I think I've expressed it before, and we have a similar view also from Max's side: you've got to put faith in your drivers or in your team. You need to give it the maximum support you can to make it a success. And only if things go really wrong, you will consider other opportunities.

“For me, it's like flirting outside whilst you're making your relationship work. It doesn't work, I'm not flirting outside.

“Only if I want to have a change, or consider a change, I would seek a conversation. And it is the same on his side. We're pretty aligned in our values on that I think.”

Wolff has insisted that Russell and Antonelli will receive the “same support” and that “nothing changes” now Hamilton has left.

“We don't make a big difference,” he added. “Emotionally, we give them the same support. Nothing changes.

“Every top driver in F1 knows that he needs to compete against their team-mate, whether he's young or old. George's teammate has been Lewis Hamilton, the greatest driver of all time, for three years.

“So he will be just fine competing against one of the youngest, who comes in with great expectations.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
34m ago
Explained: Why KTM struggles weren’t Francesco Guidotti’s fault
Francesco Guidotti
Francesco Guidotti
WSBK
News
53m ago
Surprise immediate rider change at MV Agusta in World Supersport
Bahattin Sofuoglu
Bahattin Sofuoglu
MotoGP
Feature
1h ago
Lap time analysis: How concerning is the KTM threat to Ducati?
Brad Binder
Brad Binder
F1
News
1h ago
Toto Wolff puts a pause on Max Verstappen “flirting” over possible Mercedes move
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Enea Bastianini explains cause of crash in Japanese MotoGP practice
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini

More News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Yamaha bemoan “something not working” as a “big problem” is identified
Alex Rins
Alex Rins
F1
News
2h ago
No more iconic Rolex crown shots as F1 announce deal which could be worth over $1 billion
Iconic Rolex shots
Iconic Rolex shots
MotoGP
Feature
2h ago
The complete 2025 MotoGP rider line-up
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
F1
Feature
2h ago
Five career choices Daniel Ricciardo could make after F1 axe
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
F1
News
2h ago
2025 F1 driver line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli