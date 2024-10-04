Toto Wolff puts a pause on Max Verstappen “flirting” over possible Mercedes move

Toto Wolff has said he will stop “flirting” with Max Verstappen as he gives “maximum support” to Mercedes’ 2025 F1 drivers.

Wolff has been vocal in his interest in signing Verstappen since Lewis Hamilton’s shock switch to Ferrari was announced in February.

However, with Verstappen unwilling to leave Red Bull, Mercedes have promoted wonderkid Andrea Kimi Antonelli alongside George Russell for the 2025 F1 season.

With Verstappen seemingly no longer an option - at least for now - Wolff has said he will stop with his public affection towards the Dutchman.

“We're sitting back,” he told Motorsport.com. “I think I've expressed it before, and we have a similar view also from Max's side: you've got to put faith in your drivers or in your team. You need to give it the maximum support you can to make it a success. And only if things go really wrong, you will consider other opportunities.

“For me, it's like flirting outside whilst you're making your relationship work. It doesn't work, I'm not flirting outside.

“Only if I want to have a change, or consider a change, I would seek a conversation. And it is the same on his side. We're pretty aligned in our values on that I think.”

Wolff has insisted that Russell and Antonelli will receive the “same support” and that “nothing changes” now Hamilton has left.

“We don't make a big difference,” he added. “Emotionally, we give them the same support. Nothing changes.

“Every top driver in F1 knows that he needs to compete against their team-mate, whether he's young or old. George's teammate has been Lewis Hamilton, the greatest driver of all time, for three years.

“So he will be just fine competing against one of the youngest, who comes in with great expectations.”