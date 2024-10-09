Ousted Alpine F1 boss blames “untrustworthy” management for Oscar Piastri debacle

Otmar Szafnauer reflects on losing Oscar Piastri to McLaren.

Otmar Szafnauer
Otmar Szafnauer

Ousted Alpine F1 boss Otmar Szafnauer believes the senior management were entirely to blame for losing Oscar Piastri to McLaren.

Piastri was announced as an Alpine driver in the middle of 2022.

However, shortly after the team announced the news, Piastri tweeted on X categorically that he would not be driving for Alpine in 2023.

A month later, following a review by the Contract Recognition Board to discuss the case, McLaren were given the green light to announce Piastri.

This meant that Alpine had lost Piastri and Fernando Alonso in a matter of weeks.

Speaking on the High Performance podcast, Szafnauer, who was Alpine F1 team principal at the time, shed light on the situation.

“There was a contract after he finished his F2 career where Alpine had an option on Oscar Piastri as a Formula 1 driver for Alpine, and that contract was never executed,” he explained.

“In November, there was a two-week time window where it could have been done, and it wasn’t.

“Now my point is, come the CRB where Alpine lost because the filings were incorrectly done, we put out a press release, and the press release has my image on it. So number one, nothing to do with me. I wasn’t even there.

“But number two, the communications department that didn’t report to me thought it was a good idea to deflect the incompetency of those that were Alpine at the time by putting my picture on the release.”

Szafnauer is adamant the whole fiasco showed how “untrustworthy” Alpine’s top management were and that some people within the organisation were “out to get me”.

“But it just showed at the time that there were some people within the Alpine organisation that were untrustworthy and that were out to get me, so they weren’t working with me,” he added.

“Although they didn’t sign the contract in time, what was in that contract we delivered to Oscar, and that was not insignificant, it was 5000 kilometres in a two-year-old car that cost you a lot of money – and we did that.

“We absolutely did everything that was meant to be done by that contract that was never signed. In English law, had we taken it to an English court, maybe we would have won.

“You know, that’s unjust enrichment. ‘You know, you didn’t sign the contract, but you took all this and you’re not delivering what you’re supposed to deliver.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Jorge Martin opens up on anxiety struggles during MotoGP career
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, Japanese MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, Japanese MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
2h ago
“Williams is a project that’s going up” - Carlos Sainz’s father explains Audi rejection
Carlos Sainz Sr with Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz Sr with Carlos Sainz
F1
News
3h ago
Kimi Antonelli “best prepared” to make F1 debut with Mercedes in 2025
Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP
News
3h ago
MotoGP to unveil new logo in Valencia
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
4h ago
Lando Norris claims he “won” Max Verstappen battle in Austria despite DNF
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris battle in Austria
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris battle in Austria

More News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
Why Francesco Bagnaia’s 2024 MotoGP title situation is “an open wound”
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
5h ago
Helmut Marko drops hint on Red Bull’s plan for 2025 F1 driver line-up
Helmut Marko
Helmut Marko
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Dani Pedrosa: “Radical changes” behind KTM’s recent upturn in MotoGP results
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, Indonesian MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, Indonesian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Ducati’s MotoGP weekend gains “difficult to expect”
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, German MotoGP 2024
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, German MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
7h ago
Ousted Alpine F1 boss blames “untrustworthy” management for Oscar Piastri debacle
Otmar Szafnauer
Otmar Szafnauer